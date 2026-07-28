Credit: ESPN, Dan Orlovsky on X

If you’re a dude who likes taking care of your feet, Dan Orlovsky just wants you to do it without going to get a pedicure.

Orlovsky seems to have a thing about feet. Yes, we all remember the low-hanging fruit with Orlovsky and his feet, the time he scurried away from Jared Allen by running out of bounds. But more recently, there was the time he sniffed Molly Qerim’s shoe on live TV, and the time he willingly showed off his unmanicured feet for the masses on social media.

Now, Orlovsky has revealed his strict rules around pedicures.

The wife of Florida Gators head football coach Jon Sumrall recently revealed her husband loves to get pedicures, which sparked a segment on ESPN’s Get Up about feet. And while most people on set seemed in support of taking care of their feet with pedicures, Orlovsky insisted no dude should be getting their feet pampered.

“I am completely against pedicures for dudes. You’re a dude, you’re not supposed to get pedicures” – Dan Orlovsky pic.twitter.com/OvYS1Vq1DP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 28, 2026

“I have never gotten a pedicure. I never will,” Orlovsky ranted. “I am completely against pedicures for dudes. You’re a dude, you’re not supposed to get pedicures. Nah, man. No, no, no. I am so against this; this is a thing for me. Dudes should not be getting pedicures!”

There’s nothing wrong with admitting pedicures aren’t your thing. Some people don’t want a stranger touching their feet. Some people also don’t want to put a stranger through having to touch their feet if they’ve been too neglected for too long.

If you don’t want to get a pedicure, totally fine, but don’t condemn dudes who take care of their feet in the name of taking some sort of macho stance.

“My feet are awful, I totally agree,” Orlovsky admitted. “But I’d rather have awful feet than get pedicures. I’ve got my friends taking their teenage son to get them!”

Credit Orlovsky for always being able to go viral with takes that come so organically for him. But wait until he hears about Caleb Williams painting his fingernails.