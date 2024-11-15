Dec 28, 2022; Memphis, TN, USA; ESPN analyst Dan Mullen looks on prior to the 2022 Liberty Bowl between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Mullen posted a lofty .628 winning percentage in 13 seasons as an SEC head coach, but he seems to be having more fun than ever these days in his role as an ESPN college football analyst.

Mullen told the Sports Business Journal recently that his media role has shown him the other side of the sport for the first time, and he’s loving it.

“It’s so cool to get to see what regularly happens and how people enjoy it,” Mullen told SBJ. “We celebrated the 10th anniversary of the 2014 team at Mississippi State [on Oct. 18]. I got to go tailgate. I’ve never tailgated a day in my life, but now I get to see the other side of it.”

Mullen is certainly getting up to speed on the tailgating experience. Each week ahead of their ESPN Thursday night game, Mullen and play-by-play announcer Matt Barrie set up at the school hosting that night’s game. They interview coaches and players on the 2 p.m. SportsCenter in a College GameDay type atmosphere.

Last week at Coastal Carolina, Mullen and Barrie invited Chanticleers head coach Tim Beck on the set, and after they talked football, the two announcers watched in amazement as Beck chugged a full beer, smashing the can against his head when he finished.

Mullen’s reaction is priceless.

Coastal Carolina coach Tim Beck chugs a full beer on SportsCenter 🍻 pic.twitter.com/6ir8Rsiao5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 7, 2024



While the former Florida and Mississippi State head coach’s name occasionally gets mentioned for coaching vacancies, he seems content in his new role. He joined the network in 2022 and said Barrie has been great in helping him adjust.

“The funny thing is, the football part is easy for me,” Mullen said (via SBJ). “I understand it. I see it. I know it. But having someone like Matt that’s there to understand the TV side of it [is great]. Just because you know football doesn’t mean you can come do the TV side.”

Florida fired Mullen in 2021, one season after the Gators finished 8-4, and two years removed from an 11-2 season. He’s checked in from time to time on social media to troll the Gators during their woes the past three seasons.

Given Mullen is having fun in his new role, why would he ever return to the coaching ranks, especially with the uncertainties of the NIL/transfer portal era?

