“Mike can leave and go wherever he wants,” Parsons said, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “Guys I kind of feel bad for [are] guys like Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year or on their way out. Because that’s who I wanted to hold the trophy for. You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did.

“Those are the kind of guys that I have so much sympathy and hurt for.”

Prompted to react to Parsons’ comments regarding McCarthy, Woody didn’t hold back.

“I’ve never heard anyone say anything remotely like that after a game,” Woody said. “Like who the hell does Micah Parsons think he is talking like that after a game? Bro, you’ve been missing all these games with the injury. And the last time I checked, the head coach is a Super Bowl-winning head coach.”

Woody proceeded to take aim at Parsons’ role as the host of The Edge with Micah Parsons, which previously generated headlines after the Pro Bowl pass-rusher and teammate Trevon Diggs declined to name Prescott on their list of top 10 NFL quarterbacks.

“I know the season hasn’t gone the way everyone has expected it to go and all that, but for you to sit there in the locker room right after your team gets pummeled and just undress your head coach in that manner — see that’s what’s going on with all these podcast boys out here in the locker room,” he said. “Everyone wants to sit here and spout and say this type of stuff. There used to be a time where there was a little respect, a little decorum in the locker room. Because at the end of the day it was about ‘we.’

“I know it’s not the results that Mike McCarthy wants, but I know that man is busting his ass every single day to try to go out there get a win. And to hear one of your star players come out and say that? Come on man, I can’t ride with that.”