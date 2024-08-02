CREDIT: ESPN

Dan Orlovsky has returned to ESPN after his summer break with a vengeance.

Monday on Get Up, Orlovsky unveiled his list of the NFC’s best quarterbacks, which featured Matt Stafford, Brock Purdy, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff, and Jordan Love, to which panelists Harry Douglas and Jeff Darlington immediately pushed back on.

On Thursday, though, the topic came up again as Orlovsky doubled down on his top five, sending Damien Woody out of his seat.

“I wouldn’t change anything with the top five, Greeny,” Orlovsky said after host Mike Greenberg asked if he wanted to amend his list to include Dak Prescott.

This sent Woody to his feet as he needed to pace around the set to process what he had just heard.

Orlovsky wasn’t done, though. “This isn’t weird. Two things. One, I’ve said this for the last two years. Stop asking for top fives. This is the top-five quarterbacks from 15 years it’s really top eight now, top 10 it’s really top 15 or top 16 now. There are too many good quarterbacks in the NFL for us to just put a top-five. The only thing I would really change, honestly, is I would probably change Jared and Kirk,” the former NFL quarterback said, drawing an exasperated reaction from the panel.

He went on to call Prescott’s numbers very similar to Goff’s and Cousins’ in the past two years and said he has more trust in Goff than Prescott in a big game.

Luckily for Orlovsky, he was appearing remotely and didn’t have to face the studio’s in-person wrath.

