The production team behind the ESPYS made some questionable decisions Thursday night, including an untimely camera cut to Damar Hamlin.

Former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason was honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the ESPYS in recognition of his contributions to ALS awareness. During his acceptance speech, Gleason said he would “have been dead years ago” without his family, friends, and caregivers. As soon as Gleason uttered the word “dead,” the ESPYS broadcast put a camera on Hamlin and remained on him for about five seconds.

Hamlin tragically went into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game in January 2023 on ESPN. Amazingly, Hamlin was cleared to resume playing less than four months after his near-death experience and he was back on the field for the Buffalo Bills this past NFL season. Hamlin was a focal point at the ESPYS last year when he presented the Bills training staff with the Pat Tillman Service Award.

ESPN was commended for its job in covering the tragic scene when Hamlin collapsed in the field more than 18 months ago. But Thursday night seemed like a failed attempt at tugging on the heartstrings of the viewer. While it was awkward, the misstep should not take away from what was an inspirational speech by Gleason.

Still, the untimely pan to Hamlin during the ESPYS Thursday night did not go unnoticed, with many on social media questioning the decision. Maybe it was a coincidence, but it would have been one of the stranger coincidences in the history of live TV. The five-second camera focus on Hamlin also was not the only production flop of the night during the ESPYS, as many viewers were left confused by the event’s abrupt ending.

