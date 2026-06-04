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— welovesports40 (@welovesports40) June 4, 2026
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Could ESPN really not find a genuine shot of Tony Parker as they cut to an ad break? Just had to use AI https://t.co/vMmMDmaUsu pic.twitter.com/Rkeysf9h3J
— Jon Healy (@JonHealy) June 4, 2026
AI sucks. This isn’t Tony Parker. Do better. Gross. pic.twitter.com/ZeqONiEI6t
— Jeff Dubrof (@JeffDubrofTV) June 4, 2026
Did ESPN just use an AI version of Tony Parker in that cut to commercial?
— Ryan Clarke (@RyanTClarke) June 4, 2026
does ESPN know Tony Parker has 4 rings in real life and they don’t need to use AI 😂 https://t.co/IyWEfikieT
— Old NBA Tweets (@oldnbatweetz) June 4, 2026
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About Matt Yoder