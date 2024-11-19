The “Monday Night Countdown” cast had fun at the expense of the Dallas Cowboys after a piece of AT&T Stadium’s roof fell to the field Monday. Photo Credit: ESPN

ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown crew had some fun at the expense of the Dallas Cowboys after a piece of the AT&T Stadium roof fell on the field less than three hours before Monday Night Football.

When the Cowboys opened their stadium’s roof for the first time in two years for the game against the Houston Texans, a piece of sheet metal broke loose and fell to the field. No one was injured.

Monday Night Countdown began with a report from Lisa Salters, who was standing on the field when the debris fell.

Salters reported the “big piece of metal just kind of floated down and fell onto the field.”

After Salters confirmed there were no injuries, that set the tone for the rest of the Countdown crew to unleash some puns and wisecracks.

“Something we didn’t anticipate we would be keeping a literal eye on, thankfully we have a roof over our heads here,” host Scott Van Pelt said. “No joke, that’s a big piece of metal.”

“The bottom done already fell out in Dallas, the top might as well too,” Ryan Clark joked.

“It’s very metaphorical for Dallas’ season,” Jason Kelce observed.

“The sky is falling and all that,” Van Pelt said.

ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” opens the show with a report on large debris falling from the roof of AT&T Stadium. “The bottom done already fell out in Dallas, the top might as well too.” -Ryan Clark 🫣 pic.twitter.com/LH9txcYbiB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 18, 2024



The incident couldn’t have come at a worse time for the stadium and team owner Jerry Jones, given the debate this past week about Jones’ apparent refusal to use curtains at the stadium to block the sun during games. Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb appeared to lose a potential TD catch in the sun in Week 10. Yet critics noted the stadium curtains were closed for the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight, which happened at night.

[ESPN]