ESPN Day will come once a year in Connecticut from now on. The network had its 44th anniversary on Thursday, and Connecticut Gov. Ned LaMont honored the worldwide leader by naming Sept. 7 the state’s official “ESPN Day.”

LaMont visited ESPN’s longtime headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, to commemorate the event.

On top of being honored by their home state, ESPN had its own celebration Thursday as well.

The network hosted a “special event” for Bristol-based employees and debuted a new SportsCenter studio at the campus.

The main appeal of the studio seems to be an even bigger screen for interviews, highlights and graphics.

But the biggest moment of anniversary day for ESPN was surely the debut of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN and ESPN+. The company gave McAfee a five-year, $85 million deal to jump from FanDuel and bring his show to the worldwide leader’s linear and digital properties. McAfee will also expand his presence on other shows including College GameDay and First Take.

Thursday’s anniversary marks 44 years from the first broadcast of SportsCenter, before the company had many sports rights and before its sale to Disney. Its 44th year was marked by questions over its future, a potential outside investor or buyer, and another round of significant layoffs.

But with the McAfee deal, a new partnership with Penn Gaming, and potential new distribution deals on the horizon, perhaps a 45th year can bring happier times to Bristol. Regardless, they can now count on each year their home state marking ESPN Day on Sept. 7.

