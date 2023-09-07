Bristol, CT – October 19, 2016: Generic photo of the ESPN campus (Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

ESPN Day will come once a year in Connecticut from now on. The network had its 44th anniversary on Thursday, and Connecticut Gov. Ned LaMont honored the worldwide leader by naming Sept. 7 the state’s official “ESPN Day.”

LaMont visited ESPN’s longtime headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, to commemorate the event.

To mark ESPN’s 44th anniversary today, Chairman Jimmy Pitaro was joined by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont at ESPN to commemorate the occasion with employees. Governor Lamont proclaimed Sept. 7, 2023 ‘ESPN Day’ in Connecticut pic.twitter.com/2ipIApNwuT — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 7, 2023

On top of being honored by their home state, ESPN had its own celebration Thursday as well.

The network hosted a “special event” for Bristol-based employees and debuted a new SportsCenter studio at the campus.

Happy anniversary, @ESPN! Today is a big day on campus in Bristol as we celebrate 44 years. There's a special event for employees, the redesigned SportsCenter studio will debut on air at 2p ET, and a big welcome to the @PatMcAfeeShow, which kicks off on ESPN platforms at noon. pic.twitter.com/aneS1TZtVD — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) September 7, 2023

The main appeal of the studio seems to be an even bigger screen for interviews, highlights and graphics.

.@HannahStormESPN and @JayHarrisESPN co-anchor the very first show in SportsCenter's revamped studio, now on ESPN. This new depth wall is massive (45 x 16) and adds a whole new dimension to our presentation. pic.twitter.com/TMqpkv0cli — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) September 7, 2023

But the biggest moment of anniversary day for ESPN was surely the debut of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN and ESPN+. The company gave McAfee a five-year, $85 million deal to jump from FanDuel and bring his show to the worldwide leader’s linear and digital properties. McAfee will also expand his presence on other shows including College GameDay and First Take.

Thursday’s anniversary marks 44 years from the first broadcast of SportsCenter, before the company had many sports rights and before its sale to Disney. Its 44th year was marked by questions over its future, a potential outside investor or buyer, and another round of significant layoffs.

But with the McAfee deal, a new partnership with Penn Gaming, and potential new distribution deals on the horizon, perhaps a 45th year can bring happier times to Bristol. Regardless, they can now count on each year their home state marking ESPN Day on Sept. 7.

[ESPN PR]