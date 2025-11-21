Photo Credit: ESPN

With the now-settled carriage dispute between Disney and YouTube TV lasting over the course of two football weekends, many viewers were forced to find new ways to watch College GameDay.

And for those who enjoyed watching the weekly pregame show on social media, they’ll now be able to continue to do so, with the Worldwide Leader announcing on Friday that in addition to airing on ESPN and the network’s app, College GameDay will continue to stream on the ESPN and Pat McAfee X accounts throughout the remainder of the season.

We’re running it back! For the rest of the regular season, you can catch GameDay on the ESPN App, @PatMcAfeeShow and @ESPN 🏈 pic.twitter.com/V9kP14Jeus — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 21, 2025

College GameDay first began streaming on Pat McAfee’s X account on Nov. 1, which marked the first of two Saturdays that YouTube TV subscribers were unable to access ESPN amid their carriage dispute. The experiment proved plenty successful, with the former All-Pro punter’s account reportedly attracting 1.18 million viewers.

Unsurprisingly, ESPN also placed the Nov. 8 episode of College GameDay on McAfee’s X account, as Disney and Google remained without a deal. And even after an agreement to return ESPN (and the other Disney-owned channels) to YouTube TV was reached last Friday night, the Nov. 15 episode of GameDay remained available on X.

Clearly, ESPN saw something over the course of the last three weeks that it liked enough to make College GameDay available on a free social media platform for the remainder of the season. And the experiment was also an apparent success for X, as the Elon Musk-owned network has attempted to establish itself as a viewership destination ever since the Tesla CEO first purchased what was then known as Twitter in 2022.

On multiple occasions over the course of the past month, McAfee has openly speculated about the potential for an increased presence on X. And while it’s unclear whether this was what he had in mind, it certainly appears to be coming to fruition.