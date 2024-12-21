Screenshot

Comedian Shane Gillis appeared as the celebrity guest picker on College GameDay Friday night, but one of his jokes might have gotten under the skin of analyst Nick Saban.

The CGD crew set up in South Bend ahead of the Notre Dame-Indiana game, and Gillis, a big Fighting Irish fan, told Pat McAfee that the team had a shot to win the national title this year.

“This feels different, it feels like we can win it,” Gillis said. “There’s a parity, now that everybody can pay their players, Notre Dame has a shot. It’s not just the SEC, it’s not coach Saban.”

“Now that everybody can pay their players Notre Dame has a shot. Not just the SEC and Coach Saban.” – Shane Gillis on Gameday 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vPwu2Khunn — Karter Baughan (@karterb8) December 21, 2024



Saban was not around when Gillis cracked that joke, but when Gillis joined the set later, McAfee reminded the comedian what he’d said.

“You called him a cheater earlier,” McAfee said.

“I was just joking around,” Gillis said. “I don’t think the SEC paid players. Ever. I’m joking. Is this not a fun show?”

Everybody on the set smiled and chuckled. Everyone except Saban, that is. Gillis then joked about the former Alabama head coach’s hat, which bore a resemblance to Indiana Jones’ hat

“Ol’ Alabama Jones is being serious,” Gillis joked, eliciting laughs from everyone. Except Saban.

“I do believe in integrity, I always tried to run the program that way, so players had a better chance to be successful in life,” Saban said. “We make more money in the NFL than any other school, 61 players in the league. That was how we cheated — we developed players.”

McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit then pretended to give Gillis a hard time for his joke. The segment came across as lighthearted and fun, like so many great moments on the show. And Saban kept a poker face. Yet you know that deep down, he had to be miffed at the “joke.”

[ESPN]