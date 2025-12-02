Credit: The Columbus Dispatch

This originally appeared in Tuesday morning’s edition of The A Block, Awful Announcing’s daily newsletter with the latest sports media news, commentary, and analysis. Sign up here and be the first to know everything going on in the sports media world.

The Lane Kiffin saga ended Sunday exactly as everyone with functioning brain cells knew it would. Ole Miss announced Pete Golding as its head coach for the College Football Playoff. Kiffin boarded a plane to Baton Rouge. And the Rebels get to spend the next three weeks explaining to recruits why their coach left for a conference rival before they could play in the biggest games in program history.

What won’t end anytime soon is the question of how ESPN’s College GameDay spent the better part of two weeks actively lobbying for an outcome that made zero business sense for anyone involved except Lane Kiffin.

Nick Saban went on GameDay on Nov. 22 and declared this wasn’t “a Lane Kiffin conundrum” but “a college football conundrum.” Kirk Herbstreit argued Saturday that Ole Miss should “set emotions aside” and let Kiffin coach the Rebels through the CFP even after accepting the LSU job.

“This is not a Lane Kiffin conundrum. This is a college football conundrum that we need some leadership to step up and change the rules on how this gets done.” Nick Saban weighs in on Lane Kiffin potentially leaving Ole Miss ✍️ pic.twitter.com/oNAaBqNqHW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 22, 2025

Kirk Herbstreit implores Ole Miss administrators to allow Lane Kiffin to coach the Rebels — if he leaves for LSU — and let him finish what he and his players started. pic.twitter.com/gwdrjDUv4F — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 29, 2025

The unanimous verdict from ESPN’s two most prominent college football voices: Ole Miss should let their departing coach stick around for another month with full access to the program, complete control of the roster, and presumably full freedom to recruit those same players to leave with him for Baton Rouge.

“I think they should let Lane coach his team, number one,” Saban said over the weekend.

College GameDay didn’t just report on the Lane Kiffin story. It campaigned for a specific ending. And when Ole Miss refused to play along, Kiffin told ESPN’s Marty Smith on the tarmac Sunday that “maybe all the national people understand why he should let me coach, but he has to live here.”

Lane Kiffin speaks with ESPN’s Marty Smith about the decision to leave Ole Miss for LSU as he’s about to get on the plane. 🏈🎙️ #CFB https://t.co/wH3EcY6NcC pic.twitter.com/Suvet4bqNU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2025

The “national people” Kiffin referenced weren’t hard to identify. They’d spent the previous week saying it on television.

This isn’t about whether College GameDay is popular or effective. Pat McAfee has revitalized the show into must-watch television. The energy works. The viral moments work. The ratings prove it.

This is about something different. This is about ESPN’s flagship college football program deciding it knows better than the people actually running these schools, then using its enormous platform to browbeat them into compliance.

College GameDay isn’t new to this. The show has a long history of leveraging its influence to shape narratives rather than just cover them.

When Washington State dared complain about getting left behind in conference realignment, Pat McAfee tore into the Cougars on air, asking if they were showing Ol’ Crimson “when they were 1-11 in 2009” and telling them to “shut up” because they should be grateful ESPN gives them any attention at all. And if that sounds familiar, it’s because his good buddy, Kirk Herbstreit, previously told Pac-12 coaches they “should be thanking ESPN” for broadcasting their games at terrible time slots instead of complaining about those same time slots.

Earlier this week, Wazzu head coach Jake Dickert and former QB Ryan Leaf criticized College GameDay for turning Oregon State-Washington State into a joke. Pat McAfee appeared to respond this morning. And then some. pic.twitter.com/3ia6Ze7gko — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 30, 2023

When Herbstreit did a four-and-a-half-minute monologue about Miami’s program direction in 2021, the school fired Manny Diaz and threw $80 million at Mario Cristobal. One segment changed the trajectory of two major programs because College GameDay carries that kind of weight.

When Group of Five schools push for playoff access, Herbstreit has spent years explaining why they don’t deserve it, despite mocking people who said Cincinnati couldn’t make the playoff in 2021 after ESPN had already decided the Bearcats would make the playoff.

When players skip bowl games to preserve their NFL futures, Herbstreit and Desmond Howard lectured them about not “loving football” enough. Never mind that ESPN owns most of those bowl games and benefits financially from players showing up.

When GameDay wants something to happen, its hosts don’t just advocate for that outcome. They frame opposition as stupid, emotional, or selfish.

That’s precisely what happened with Lane Kiffin.

As we mentioned above, Saban absolved Kiffin of responsibility by declaring it a “college football conundrum” rather than acknowledging that Kiffin could have ended the distraction at any time by committing to Ole Miss or waiting until after the season to explore other jobs. Herbstreit told Ole Miss to “set emotions aside,” implying that basic business logic — not letting a departing employee serve two SEC programs simultaneously — was somehow rooted in feelings rather than common sense.

It wasn’t done on College GameDay per se, but Booger McFarland said the only reason Ole Miss wouldn’t let Kiffin finish the season was “personal feelings,” as if preventing your rival’s new coach from recruiting your roster for a month is irrational rather than obvious.

ABC/ESPN’s Booger McFarland thinks Ole Miss should allow Lane Kiffin to continue coaching the team in the CFP even if he decides to leave for LSU. “If Lane decides to leave, he should be allowed to finish what he started.” pic.twitter.com/VKWNryoLpk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 29, 2025

The narrative was clear: Lane Kiffin wanted to coach both teams. Ole Miss should get out of the way.

Look, nobody’s claiming there was some grand conspiracy coordinated by CAA or ESPN executives. But when Nick Saban — Lane Kiffin’s former boss, current mentor, and the guy Kiffin publicly said he was calling for advice — goes on ESPN to argue that Kiffin deserves to coach both schools, it’s hard to call that analysis when you’re actively involved in the decision. Which we now know that he was.

Lane Kiffin credits Nick Saban for helping him make the decision to take the LSU job. Applause breaks out at the press conference. pic.twitter.com/IP4trOfzY0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2025

When Kirk Herbstreit spends Saturday morning telling Ole Miss administrators how to run their program despite not understanding that Kiffin’s contract had already automatically extended through 2031, it’s worth noting that Herbstreit isn’t operating with complete information but is speaking with complete authority anyway.

When multiple ESPN voices repeat the same talking points — “let him finish what he started,” “do it for the players,” “set emotions aside” — across multiple shows and broadcasts, it stops looking like independent analysis and starts looking like coordinated messaging.

ESPN didn’t create the Lane Kiffin situation. But ESPN’s most prominent personalities spent two weeks trying to dictate how it should end, and they did so with the kind of confidence that only comes from knowing their voices carry enough weight actually to influence the outcome.

That’s the uncomfortable reality about College GameDay‘s role in the sport. The show isn’t just covering college football anymore. It’s actively shaping it. And when schools don’t cooperate with the preferred narrative, GameDay’s hosts treat resistance as proof of incompetence.

The problem isn’t that Saban and Herbstreit had opinions about what Ole Miss should do. The problem is they used ESPN’s biggest platform to present those opinions as self-evident truths while dismissing any counterargument as emotional or irrational.

No serious business would let a departing executive stick around for a month with full access to proprietary information and staff while they transition to a direct competitor.

Sure. Lots of companies let an employee who leaves for a direct competitor stick around for a month, keep their log ins, maybe poach some team members. https://t.co/hQeu9tCf2j — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 29, 2025

But College GameDay‘s position wasn’t that Ole Miss had a tough choice to make. It was that Ole Miss had one obvious choice and was being petty for not making it.

Dan Wolken, Jon Solomon, Jemele Hill, Rodger Sherman, Steven Godfrey, Alex Kirshner, and several others all called out the absurdity of ESPN’s argument. The pushback wasn’t coming from Ole Miss homers or people with agendas. It was coming from respected college football media figures who recognized that letting Kiffin coach both schools made zero sense outside of a television studio where maximizing drama matters more than competitive reality.

College GameDay wields significant influence over how college football is perceived and discussed. That influence can be used responsibly, or it can be weaponized. And the Lane Kiffin saga showed what happens when GameDay decides to put its thumb on the scale.

ESPN’s coverage didn’t cause Keith Carter to deny Kiffin’s request to finish the season. Carter made that decision because it was the only logical decision available. But GameDay‘s efforts to frame that decision as wrong, emotional, or unfair created a narrative that Kiffin himself cited Sunday as proof that “national people” understood his side better than the administrator who actually has to live with the consequences.

College GameDay is the most important show in college football. It sets the agenda, drives the conversation, and influences how millions of fans understand the sport.

But with that kind of power comes responsibility. And spending two weeks telling Ole Miss how to handle its departing coach while presenting every counterargument as emotional or irrational isn’t just bad analysis. It’s College GameDay deciding it knows better than everyone else and using its platform to make sure everyone knows it.

The Lane Kiffin story ended Sunday. The questions about how ESPN’s flagship show uses its platform are just beginning.

Subscribe to Awful Announcing’s “The A Block” newsletter here.