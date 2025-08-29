Credit: The Oklahoman

Often, there’s a bit of drama in ESPN’s announcement over where they’re going to send College GameDay each week, with the announcement frequently coming towards the end of the current week’s show or sometimes even a day later.

As for Week 2 of the 2025 college football season, there’s no drama needed.

GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit let it slip Friday that the show will leave Columbus, Ohio, and head to Norman, Oklahoma, for next week’s showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and Oklahoma Sooners.

Kirk Herbstriet said that GameDay is going to Norman next week. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) August 29, 2025

We probably didn’t need too much of a crystal ball to see this one coming. As it stands, this is a Top 20 matchup with Michigan ranked No. 14 and Oklahoma at No. 18. The Wolverines open the season against the New Mexico Lobos while the Sooners start with the Illinois State Redbirds, so all signs point to them both being 1-0 heading into this Big Ten-SEC showdown.

The last time GameDay came to Norman was during the previous season’s Sooner SEC debut, which ended in a 25-15 loss to Tennessee. This is also the 30th anniversary of the first time the ESPN show came to town for a 1995 matchup between OU and Colorado.

Perhaps most notably, this will be the first College GameDay in the post-Lee Corso era. While they’ve performed numerous shows without him in recent years due to his health, the void is sure to be felt when the show kicks off next week.