College GameDay will travel to LSU vs. Alabama next week, the program announced. Credit: The Daily Advertiser

The premier SEC matchup of the past ten years will get all the trimmings next weekend. ESPN officially announced that next week’s ‘College GameDay’ on November 4 will air live from the campus of the University of Alabama. The current ninth-ranked Crimson Tide will host the current 15th-ranked Fighting Tigers in the annual SEC West showdown.

ESPN made the announcement during this week’s episode of ‘College GameDay.’ The show emanates this week from the University of Utah, where later on Saturday, 13th-ranked Utah plays eighth-ranked Oregon in a major Pac-12 matchup.

Next week’s schedule featured a couple of intriguing options for the show. Top-ranked Georgia is set to host a ranked Mizzou team in what could be the de-facto SEC East Division Championship game. Elsewhere, fifth-ranked Washington travels to 24th-ranked USC. Plus, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will engage in Bedlam. It could be the last time, for a while, that the longtime rivals meet due to conference realignment.

ESPN decided to balk at that, though. They’ll instead travel down to Tuscaloosa for ‘GameDay‘ as the SEC gets full-frontal. It’s an intriguing decision. While LSU-Alabama may decide the SEC West again, the stakes nationally aren’t as high as they’ve been in recent years. Last year was the first time since 2006 that neither of the two teams was inside the Top 5. There have only been two previous Top 25 matchups between Alabama and LSU this century in which one of the teams wasn’t featured in the Top 5.

Ranked 9th and 15th now, don’t expect that to change.

So, in some ways, they played it safe and rested on their laurels. When you look at the other SEC matchup with Missouri, a breakout team this year that doesn’t often receive national attention, the decision appears at least a little curious.