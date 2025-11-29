Even before the snow started falling in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday, it was downright chilly.
That’s nothing new when it comes to The Game, one of college football’s fiercest rivalries, between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes.
ESPN’s College GameDay has been traveling the country all season, with many of its stops in fairer weather. So when reporter Jess Sims had to brave The Big House in the early morning for a pre-game segment, she got the full experience of Michigan in late November.
When asked about it by Rece Davis during Saturday’s GameDay, she explained what it felt like in the simplest, most honest terms.
“I’m glad that it feels there because it is cold as sh*t in the stadium,” said Sims as the GameDay crew went into hysterics. “So just wait for it.”
Davis reacted by telling the audience at home that this was Sims’s first utterance of a bad word on television.
“It took four years, but I’m here, I finally made it,” Sims responded.
Rest assured, this ain’t Lee Corso’s GameDay anymore. The Pat McAfee Effect appears to be taking hold of everyone on set.
About Sean Keeley
Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.