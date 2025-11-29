Credit: ESPN

Even before the snow started falling in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday, it was downright chilly.

That’s nothing new when it comes to The Game, one of college football’s fiercest rivalries, between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes.

ESPN’s College GameDay has been traveling the country all season, with many of its stops in fairer weather. So when reporter Jess Sims had to brave The Big House in the early morning for a pre-game segment, she got the full experience of Michigan in late November.

When asked about it by Rece Davis during Saturday’s GameDay, she explained what it felt like in the simplest, most honest terms.

“I’m glad that it feels there because it is cold as sh*t in the stadium,” said Sims as the GameDay crew went into hysterics. “So just wait for it.”

According to Jess Sims, it’s “cold as shit” inside The Big House! pic.twitter.com/kizOcWan0m — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 29, 2025

Davis reacted by telling the audience at home that this was Sims’s first utterance of a bad word on television.

“It took four years, but I’m here, I finally made it,” Sims responded.

Rest assured, this ain’t Lee Corso’s GameDay anymore. The Pat McAfee Effect appears to be taking hold of everyone on set.