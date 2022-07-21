They’re comin’ to your…cities?

On Thursday, ESPN announced that College GameDay would make a pair of Week 1 stops, rather than just its standard Saturday morning visit.

GameDay will be in Pittsburgh on Thursday, September 1st for the Backyard Brawl between hosts Pitt and visitors West Virginia.

? @CollegeGameDay will host a special Thursday edition ahead of the "Backyard Brawl" between @WVUfootball & @Pitt_FB ?Sept. 1 at 6p ET (ESPN, ESPN App) Full details: https://t.co/X1vmr5gRsF pic.twitter.com/QULfVazwmz — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 21, 2022

In a release, ESPN notes that the GameDay broadcast will start at 6 PM, an hour before the 7 PM start time of the Backyard Brawl. The set will be located inside Acrisure Stadium (FKA Heinz Field), featuring Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack. Broadcasters for the game, which will air on ESPN, have yet to be announced.

GameDay’s second Week 1 stop was announced in May, and it’s (unsurprisingly) Columbus for the Notre Dame-Ohio State game, airing on ABC in primetime.

This probably won’t be something we’ll see very often from ESPN this year due to Herbstreit’s commitments with Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, but given that Week 1 takes place before the NFL season and the relatively short distance between Pittsburgh and Columbus (roughly 200 miles), why the hell not?