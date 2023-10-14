Credit: ESPN

Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only person getting paid by Pat McAfee these days.

Saturday, McAfee and the College GameDay crew set up shop at the University of Washington for the Pac-12 showdown between the No. 7 Washington Huskies and No. 8 Oregon Ducks.

There were plenty of shenanigans, including a requisite Pike Place-style fish toss and discussions around Michael Penix Jr’s “Big Penix Energy.” There was also a segment that ended up being very lucrative for one lucky UW student.

McAfee, a former kicker and punter for the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Indianapolis Colts, has been putting up his own money for any fan at College GameDay to attempt a 33-yard field goal. No one had been able to come through in the clutch, but then a Washington sophomore named Greyson stepped up.

To be fair, Greyson missed the initial kick, which would have netted him $60,000. However, because he was so close, pushing the kick just wide left, the local UW fans chanted “One more kick!” McAfee obliged and gave him another chance for $30,000.

This time, Greyson’s kick was good.

After the crowd chanted for one more kick, Greyson from Washington won the College GameDay field goal kicking contest for $30,000. Congrats Greyson on joining Aaron Rodgers in getting paid by Pat McAfee! pic.twitter.com/mHRi3F943t — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 14, 2023

McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit celebrated with the student and then Pat signed the humongous novelty check right then and there.

In-state yearly tuition for the University of Washington is $12,076, so you better believe that $30,000 will go a long way for a student. Perhaps the only people happier than Greyson on Saturday were his parents.

