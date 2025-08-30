Credit: ESPN

Rece Davis has been the host of ESPN’s College GameDay for so long it’s hard to imagine anyone else sitting in that chair.

But before Davis took over, Fowler actually sat in that chair for much longer, beginning in 1990 when it first became a road show, through 2014, when he left to focus on his role as the lead college football play-by-play announcer on ABC.

It had been previously announced that Fowler would be there on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, as part of the tribute to longtime GameDay analyst Lee Corso, who was hanging up the mascot headgear once and for all.

Fowler joined Davis, Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit for a segment on Saturday to share his appreciation for the 90-year-old, saying, “This is a moment in TV history,” and that he thought Corso was the reason the show became so popular.

“I want you to take this in. Look at this scene, man. This is because, largely, you built this.” – Chris Fowler to Lee Corso on ‘College GameDay’ 🏈📺🎙️❤️pic.twitter.com/CEdrs7mg0F — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2025

It was great to have Fowler back next to Corso, just like old times, and many longtime viewers appreciated seeing him back on GameDay, even if only for one Saturday.

Seeing Chris Fowler back on GameDay—it’s easy to forget how great he was at hosting that show. — Bryan Curtis (@bryancurtis) August 30, 2025

So good to see Chris Fowler on this morning’s College Gameday for Lee Corso’s final show. pic.twitter.com/GWfTwTLMXr — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) August 30, 2025

Man…seeing Fowler, Corso, and Herbstreit together again is great. Show hasn’t been the same since Chris left. Will definitely not be the same with Corso gone. #gameday — Ralze (@ralze.bsky.social) August 30, 2025 at 6:45 AM

Pat McAfee has made College Gameday unwatchable to me but seeing Chris Fowler, Corso and Herbstreit together is a reminder of how much I loved this show — Meredith Shiner (@meredithshiner.com) August 30, 2025 at 6:41 AM