For the first time this season, ESPN’s College GameDay is headed to Big 12 country.

The Worldwide Leader’s flagship college football pregame show is going to Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday for a top-25 matchup between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Utah Utes. It’ll be the first time this season that any Big 12 schools have been represented in the feature game on GameDay.

WE’RE HEADING WEST FOR A BIG 12 SHOWDOWN 🏔️ See you next week for Cincinnati-Utah! pic.twitter.com/iUZlzW7pMu — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 26, 2025

ESPN didn’t have a ton of attractive options next weekend. Perhaps the biggest contender was the Oklahoma-Tennessee game. However, both of those teams have already appeared on College GameDay once this season, which could have gave the edge to the Big 12 affair.

Ironically, the decision to travel to Salt Lake City came just hours after TNT Sports host Adam Lefkoe decided to take a shot at “other networks,” which he suggests ignore the Big 12.

“And there are some other networks, and I don’t know if they care about Big 12 football,” Lefkoe said on Saturday’s pregame show ahead of Kansas State-Kansas. “But I’m telling you right here, that’s all we care about [at TNT].”

To suggest ESPN doesn’t care about the Big 12 is rather presumptuous. The network owns approximately 60% of the conference’s football inventory, with Fox claiming the other 40%. As part of the licensing deal between ESPN and TNT Sports that brought Inside the NBA to the Disney-owned network, ESPN sublicenses select lower-tier Big 12 games to TNT.

In other words, ESPN still holds onto some of the Big 12’s most important inventory, including the Big 12 Championship Game. As such, ESPN is likely paying the majority of the Big 12’s $380 million in annual media rights revenue. The network clearly cares about the Big 12 enough to pay well into nine-figures to air the conference’s games.

And every once in awhile, the Big 12 hosts one of the best games of the week, and gets the GameDay treatment.