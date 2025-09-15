Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While the relationships between networks and the conferences they possess media rights deals with have never been clearer, College GameDay has maintained a commitment to attending the sport’s biggest game each week.

So it was certainly curious to many when the weekly ESPN pregame show announced its destination for Week 4, as College GameDay will be heading to Coral Gables for the Sunshine State showdown between No. 4 Miami and Florida.

SEE YOU NEXT WEEK, MIAMI! 🌴 The undefeated Hurricanes host the Gators for a clash between Sunshine State rivals 🍿 pic.twitter.com/xIDFYpHJEa — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 14, 2025

While the Hurricanes have quickly emerged as one of college football’s most exciting teams through the first three weeks of the 2025 season, the same can’t be said of their upcoming opponent. Sitting at 1-2, the biggest storylines currently surrounding the Gators involve head coach Billy Napier’s job security and the disappointing play of former 5-star prospect DJ Lagway, who threw five interceptions in a loss vs. LSU this past weekend.

As for potential alternatives, the Week 4 college football slate is set to include three ranked matchups (No. 16 Utah vs. No. 17 Texas Tech, No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 22 Auburn and No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 19 Indiana), as well as two other games featuring Power Four programs vs. unbeaten opponents (No. 13 Ole Miss vs. Tulane and No. 25 USC vs. Michigan State). It’s worth noting, of course, that unlike the SEC and ACC, the Big Ten doesn’t possess a current media rights deal with ESPN, having partnered with Fox instead. And while ESPN does have a partnership with the Big 12, the Utah vs. Texas Tech game will air on Fox, with Big Noon Kickoff heading to Salt Lake City for the matchup.

After ESPN announced GameDay‘s destination on Saturday night, many were quick to respond to the news via social media.

“Well this one certainly is a choice considering there will be two unbeatens of Illinois and Indiana facing off…. but sure, lets go with the SEC school that is 1-2 and a QB that threw 5 picks today,” wrote Louisville sports anchor Dusty Baker.

Added another user: “I’m a canes fan and this is weird. Go to Bloomington or Norman. Do gameday in Tallahassee if they’re both undefeated. It sucks that the gators couldn’t do what was necessary to make this a top 5 matchup.”

While it was always unlikely that GameDay would return to Norman just two weeks after hosting the show there ahead of the Sooners’ Week 2 victory vs. Michigan, Oxford, Bloomington, Salt Lake City and Los Angeles all would have been viable alternatives. And although it’s certainly understandable that ESPN would want to spotlight the Hurricanes, it seems likely the network will have the opportunity to do so on Oct. 4, when Miami faces Florida State in what currently projects to be a top-10 matchup.

Ultimately, this isn’t an exact science and ESPN surely has at least some metrics it can point to in order to defend this weekend’s destination. Still, if the show is going to remain committed to attending the biggest game each week, then it would be tough to argue that it’s doing just that this weekend.