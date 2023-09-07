Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) directs his team at the line of scrimmage during the game against Alabama at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022. Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

ESPN announced its full plans for the second installment of College GameDay this season. The show hits the road again and will go down to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the heavily anticipated matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns.

ESPN PR released the full slate of plans, which include some notable juice, on Thursday evening.

The @CollegeGameDay crew is headed to Tuscaloosa for Week 2 ahead of the @AlabamaFTBL vs @TexasFootball showdown ?Head coaches Nick Saban & @CoachSark join

?Alabama great Joe Namath returns as guest picker

?Live performance by @DanAndShay Details: https://t.co/YmInqkBBMo pic.twitter.com/c4JiGWYJTp — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 7, 2023

After Darius Rucker was last week’s guest picker, the show will boast someone of great Alabama fame this time around. Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath will join the crew of Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, and Lee Corso. Before Namath won Super Bowl III with the New York Jets, he stood under center for the Crimson Tide from 1962-64.

It’s also a clever pick by ESPN, given that the Jets will have a huge stage to play with on the network later that ensuing Monday for their 2023 regular season debut against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Country pop duo Dan + Shay are also expected to hold a live performance at this episode of GameDay.

The press release also hyped up interviews with Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. ESPN will air the game between Alabama and Texas on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern. It’s expected to be one of the biggest games of the college football season between two of the sport’s biggest powerhouses. The Worldwide Leader is hoping to go all in, with McAfee hosting his new show live from Tuscaloosa. So that will be an easy trip for him to make the very next day. So expectations for College GameDay this weekend are sky-high.

