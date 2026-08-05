Credit: Disney

Disney is deepening ESPN’s footprint on Disney+, telling shareholders Wednesday during its Q3 earnings call that more college football simulcasts are headed to the service this fall.

The company positioned the move as another piece of ESPN’s “marketplace of sports” strategy, casting the network as the “front door for sports fans” across every platform Disney controls.

“Meanwhile, we continue to bolster ESPN’s place as the front door for sports fans as we build out ESPN’s ‘marketplace of sports,’ creating a single destination for fans,” the company said, according to Sportico’s Jacob Feldman. “To date, we have relationships with the NFL, MLB, Fox One, and, launched just yesterday, the CW Network, where more than 800 annual hours of CW Sports will stream live on the ESPN app for viewers with an ESPN Unlimited subscription plan. We are encouraged that a growing number of subscribers are taking advantage of these options.”

More ESPN college football simulcasts are coming to Disney+ this fall, the company told shareholders this morning. Disney is also continuing to emphasize ESPN’s place as “the front door for sports fans.” pic.twitter.com/LUfsAZGDSV — ✏️Jacob Feldman (@JacobFeldman4) August 5, 2026

ESPN has identified fragmentation within live sports as a mounting frustration for consumers, and the network has positioned itself as the one best equipped to fix it. As far back as 2023, executives were already describing their ambition to make ESPN the singular hub for all live sports streaming, regardless of which network or league actually owns the rights.

ESPN’s first real attempt at a joint sports hub, the Venu Sports venture with Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery, collapsed in January 2025 without ever launching, after all three companies had already spent more than $400 million each on it. Ahead of ESPN’s own direct-to-consumer app launch later that year, executives touted hopes that the platform could still become the Netflix of sports, a one-stop shop for every sports fan’s needs regardless of network.

After Venu collapsed, Fox and ESPN didn’t try to rebuild a joint venture between multiple companies. Fox launched its own standalone service, Fox One, and struck a separate bundling arrangement with ESPN instead, a leaner, two-party version of the same idea. ESPN and Fox launched their $39.99 combined bundle on Oct. 2 of last year, and by their first 40 days on the market, Antenna data showed ESPN alone had pulled in roughly 2.1 million new subscribers, with 57% of those choosing the pricier Unlimited tier over the cheaper Select option.

The CW Network partnership Disney cited is the newest piece of that same push. It was first announced by ESPN and The CW in April, folding CW Sports programming, including ACC, Pac-12 and Mountain West football and basketball, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, WWE NXT, PBA Bowling and AVP Volleyball, into the ESPN app for Unlimited subscribers. The actual launch didn’t arrive until Aug. 4, months after the initial announcement.

Disney+ has been part of ESPN’s streaming buildout longer than this fall’s announcement suggests. The service’s ESPN presence traces back to a modest tile Disney added to the app in 2024, giving subscribers access to select live games and studio programming as a lead-in to the standalone ESPN app’s launch the following year. Disney didn’t specify which additional games or windows would move to Disney+ this fall beyond an existing College GameDay simulcast, saying only that the fall slate would be ‘anchored by additional college football simulcasts’ as part of a push to drive both engagement on Disney+ and further upsell to the three-way Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited bundle.