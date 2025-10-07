Credit: The Herd on FS1

If you were to listen to Colin Cowherd on Tuesday morning after the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly lost in a close Monday Night Football game to the Jacksonville Jaguars, you might have thought the Chiefs won the game.

Cowherd spent a sizable portion of a segment midway through The Herd waxing about how championship teams like the Chiefs win because they know the rules. The host zoomed in on an early Chiefs touchdown pass to star tight end Travis Kelce, which officials on the field initially called an offensive pass interference penalty on. The penalty was called back after quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid had a word with the referee crew.

As Cowherd explained, it was not pass interference because it did not occur more than two yards beyond the line of scrimmage, as the Chiefs were on the 2-yard line. The touchdown stood.

While it was still quite strange to emphasize this play despite Kansas City losing the game, Cowherd’s explanation was helpful given that in real time, ESPN NFL rules analyst Russell Yurk also missed the distinction and argued it was in fact pass interference. When cohost Jason McIntyre brought this up, Cowherd took a swipe directly at Yurk.

“Some of these rules analysts, thank god we’ve had Mike Pereira. I’ll just say that,” Cowherd said. “We’ve had real good ones at Fox. They’re not all equal.”

Colin Cowherd with some shade toward ESPN’s Russell Yurk over confusion on a Chiefs TD last night: “Some of these rules analysts, thank god we’ve had Mike Pereira. We’ve had real good ones at Fox. They’re not all equal.” pic.twitter.com/jVlnVW2kIN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 7, 2025

Cowherd even swallowed up the disparity he sees between Yurk and Pereira into his larger argument about the Chiefs.

“Just like all quarterbacks and head coaches aren’t equal,” Cowherd said, “all rules analysts on networks aren’t equal.”

Ironically, Yurk was praised online during MNF for noting a “big miss” from the officials on a big Chiefs interception. On that play, Kansas City clearly was guilty of its own pass interference that led directly to the pick and great field position. Yurk accurately broke it down in real time.

Just as officiating is a hard job in the moment, rules analysts are expected to beam in at a moment’s notice and illustrate the rule book live on-air. However, Pereira did hold a more senior title when he worked for the NFL, serving as VP of officiating whereas Yurk was merely the VP of instant replay.

Rarely do we see cross-network criticism between a daytime host and a rules analyst, but Cowherd is unique for a reason.