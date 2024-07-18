Screen grab: ‘The Colin Cowherd Podcast’

Colin Cowherd knows what it’s like to be one of ESPN’s top talents.

And he also knows that a lot has changed at the Worldwide Leader since he first left the network nine years ago.

Appearing on Ethan Strauss’ House of Strauss podcast earlier this week, The Herd host discussed a variety of sports media-related topics, including the changes in ESPN’s negotiations with its biggest stars. In doing so, Cowherd expressed his belief that his former employert= no longer possesses the same bargaining power it used to, as talent now has a variety of opportunities it didn’t previously possess.

“There’s so many platforms now and so many places for on-air or performers or entertainers to go,” Cowherd said. “It used to be, like an ESPN had all the leverage. But they don’t anymore. And so on-air people have equal leverage. In my case — I don’t think you ever want to abuse that — but I’ve got a radio contract, I’m getting my XM Sirius rights here pretty soon. I have a Fox deal. I have The Volume. I have a deal with DraftKings. These didn’t exist, all these avenues — and YouTube.

“And so there’s multiple places that a [Bill] Simmons, a [Pat] McAfee, whoever, can go and that gives them leverage. And I think it also gives you freedom.”

Cowherd proceeded to liken the situation to the leverage that NBA stars have obtained over their respective teams.

“You used to be an NBA player. And then all of a sudden there were more teams, so there’s more opportunities,” Cowherd said. “And then Converse and Nike and Adidas. And now there’s secondary revenue streams. And now there’s social media. And a basketball player can make seven figures on Instagram. Nike, his basketball team. He creates a production company or a podcast. And so players now have more leverage.

“I mean, LeBron James got total leverage over the Lakers — complete, utter — and that’s the No. 1 brand in the league. So I think it’s a combination of certain people grow a big enough brand that they have more options and more companies coming after them. And I think the way to attain the best people is to allow them some freedom. And I am allowed that at my companies.”

Looking at the current sports media landscape, it would be tough to disagree. Even as ESPN has taken a more talent-focused approach in recent years, the number of its high profile personalities who are solely linked to the network are few and far between.

Stephen A. Smith isn’t just featured on First Take and NBA Countdown; he also has his own production company, podcast, endorsement deals and is reportedly seeking even more freedom is his ongoing negotiations. McAfee appears on College GameDay but leases The Pat McAfee Show to ESPN, in addition to his duties as a color commentator for WWE (who also just hired Joe Tessitore, who will also remain at ESPN).

There’s a reason why McAfee implored Charles Barkley to take Inside the NBA into his own hands amid the uncertainty surrounding the show’s future. Much like the players they cover, sports media talent is as empowered as it has ever been. And stars like Cowherd, McAfee and Smith are taking full advantage.

[House of Strauss]