This week, ESPN announced a contract extension for reporter Coley Harvey.

ESPN signs @ColeyHarvey to a new, multi-year deal Harvey will continue as a @SportsCenter & ESPN news platform reporter pic.twitter.com/UqpJg9XJo5 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 9, 2023

This continues Harvey’s second stint at ESPN. He first worked for the company from 2013-19, serving as a beat reporter for both the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Yankees. Harvey then jumped to Fox and the Big Ten Network in 2019, where he served as a sideline reporter, before moving back to ESPN in 2021.

Since his return to ESPN, Harvey has occasionally worked as a sideline reporter on football coverage and has been part of ESPN’s MLB coverage. Specifically, Harvey worked as a reporter for both the 2022 and 2023 Wild Card rounds, covering the Seattle-Toronto series last year and the Texas-Tampa Bay series this year.

Re-upping with Harvey isn’t much of a headline-grabbing move from ESPN, but reporters like him are key to the news-gathering arm of the company. ESPN has signed plenty of its on-air talent to new deals this year, and Harvey is just the latest in that line.