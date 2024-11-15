WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, speaks to the Bloodline. Photo Credit: Dylan Azari/Special to the Telegram & Gazette/USA TODAY NETWORK.

Saturday’s episode of College GameDay is going to be invaded by one of WWE’s biggest names — and we’re not talking about Pat McAfee.

It was announced on Thursday that the guest picker for Week 12’s College Gameday will be WWE champion Cody Rhodes.

“@WWE Superstar and Georgia fan @CodyRhodes is our guest picker in Athens this weekend,” College GameDay’s official X (formerly Twitter) account shared on Thursday.

The American Nightmare 🤝 College GameDay Guest Picker‼️@WWE Superstar and Georgia fan @CodyRhodes is our guest picker in Athens this weekend! pic.twitter.com/PN1Qupj5jH — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 14, 2024

ESPN’s popular pregame show will be on-site at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia for the SEC showdown between SEC rivals No. 7 Tennessee and No. 12 Georgia.

Rhodes, the son of the legendary wrestler, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, was a decorated amateur wrestler at Lassiter High School in Marietta, Georgia. So, while both his father and older half-brother Dustin Rhodes (fka, Goldust) are native Texans, it makes sense that Rhodes (Cody) would be a Georgia fan.

And he’ll certainly be picking a big game, especially for his Bulldogs.

Georgia comes into the game at 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the SEC. Tennessee, meanwhile, is 7-1 overall and 5-2 in the SEC. While a loss may not keep the Volunteers from the College Football Playoff discussion, it’s hard to envision a scenario where the Bulldogs can make the CFP with another loss.

Saturday’s game will be the first time since 2020 that Georgia will not be the No. 1 ranked team in the country for its game against Tennessee. The Bulldogs have dominated the rivalry in recent years, winning seven straight games — all by at least 14 points.

