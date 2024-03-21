Credit: ESPN PR

Clinton Yates has seen his star rise at ESPN in recent months. After joining ESPN in 2016 as a member of The Undefeated’s editorial team, he soon started appearing as a panelist on Around the Horn, co-host on The Morning Roast, a panelist and host on Outside the Lines, and a contributor for E:60, amongst many other things.

After Pablo Torre left for Meadowlark Media, Yates stepped in as one of the fill-in hosts of the ESPN Daily podcast. Last week, he was officially announced as the full-time host of the podcast moving forward.

Yates also noted the move on last Friday’s episode of the pod.

“I’m officially taking over as the host of ESPN Daily, kiddos,” said Yates. “Full. Time. It’s a thrill for me to take this on as a culmination of my many years in journalism. Storytelling has always been my passion and this is a show that strives to tell the best sports stories every day and that spirit will continue.”

The news that Yates would be taking on the role full-time was met with lots of appreciation from the sports media world.

Happy to hear @clintonyates is getting the full-time "ESPN Daily" podcast hosting gig. He's been doing solid work on there as the pod moved on from Pablo Torre when he left ESPN (tough shoes to fill there). Rotating hosts there for a bit. Having one voice will be good. — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) March 15, 2024

Wild to think it's been a dozen years since I worked across from @clintonyates at @WaPoExpress. Well deserved. https://t.co/TK8lnuLENE — Ernie Smith is @ernie@writing.exchange (@ShortFormErnie) March 12, 2024

Big congrats to my NTMTO brother on the new gig! You absolutely love to see it. This is the way. 👊🏽🔥 — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) March 12, 2024

Before working at ESPN, Yates worked for The Washington Post for nine years. He is also currently still a regular host on ESPN 710 Los Angeles.

[Clinton Yates, ESPN PR]