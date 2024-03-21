Credit: ESPN PR
ESPNPodcastsBy Sean Keeley on

Clinton Yates has seen his star rise at ESPN in recent months. After joining ESPN in 2016 as a member of The Undefeated’s editorial team, he soon started appearing as a panelist on Around the Horn, co-host on The Morning Roast, a panelist and host on Outside the Lines, and a contributor for E:60, amongst many other things.

After Pablo Torre left for Meadowlark Media, Yates stepped in as one of the fill-in hosts of the ESPN Daily podcast. Last week, he was officially announced as the full-time host of the podcast moving forward.

Yates also noted the move on last Friday’s episode of the pod.

“I’m officially taking over as the host of ESPN Daily, kiddos,” said Yates. “Full. Time. It’s a thrill for me to take this on as a culmination of my many years in journalism. Storytelling has always been my passion and this is a show that strives to tell the best sports stories every day and that spirit will continue.”

The news that Yates would be taking on the role full-time was met with lots of appreciation from the sports media world.

Before working at ESPN, Yates worked for The Washington Post for nine years. He is also currently still a regular host on ESPN 710 Los Angeles.

[Clinton Yates, ESPN PR]

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Editorial Strategy Director for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Sean Keeley