Screengrab from Eddie Erickson

No one expected Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo to be Michael Jordan on the court, but we never imagined he would be this bad either.

Russo just gave everyone a lasting image to think about when he’s on his SiriusXM radio show and First Take, ranting about NBA, WNBA, or college basketball players. The image of him taking one of the ugliest shots in basketball history.

Dog’s son Tim Russo is an assistant coach for the men’s basketball team at Northern Arizona University. And during a recent visit to the school, the elder Russo grabbed a basketball and attempted to take a half-court shot. Thankfully, one of his producers, Eddie Erickson, was there to catch it on video. With a hop, skip, double dribble, jump, and a one-handed heave, Russo’s half-court shot attempt made Stephen A. Smith’s Yankee Stadium first pitch attempt look like a thing of beauty.

Chris Russo really needs to study some more tape of Bob Cousy to up his basketball game.pic.twitter.com/iwAiTYYDFo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 10, 2025



To make things even worse, Russo looked to be limping out of view after the heave. We don’t like to speculate on injuries, but maybe a hammy strain or pull after one shot attempt will get the 66-year-old Mad Dog to lighten up about load management.

I’ve always been a staunch believer in the idea that you didn’t have to play a sport professionally to analyze or even criticize athletes. By all means, let Russo rant. But this is a sports entertainer who once tried to preach the importance of fundamentals to JJ Redick. And this is the shot Russo’s fundamentals came up with?

The next time Russo is screaming about basketball with Jay Williams or arguing Kevin Durant isn’t a patch on the fanny of Bob Cousy, maybe ESPN should just have this shot running on a loop in the background.