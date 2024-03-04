CREDIT: The Rich Eisen Show

In his long career in sports media, Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo has been one of the industry’s most polarizing figures.

Russo is famously boisterous and opinionated, though it hasn’t stopped him from amassing the staying power to stick around for decades, to the surprise of some.

Would he put himself on his sports media Mount Rushmore though?

In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show last week, Russo was asked about his Mount Rushmore, and a couple of the answers were quite surprising.

“[Howard] Cosell would have to be considered in there,” Russo said off the bat before continuing with a surprising pick. “I know this is gonna sound crazy and people are gonna think I’m nuts. Dick Young has to be in there. Dick Young is the first writer who covered the team in a way that you and I would recognize.”

Young spent 45 years with the New York Daily News and was the first beat writer to go into the clubhouse and talk directly to players and seek scoops. His direct and often abrasive style led to a Baseball Hall of Fame induction in 1978.

Russo continued his list by naming Dick Enberg. “This is personal to me, so I’m going to put Enberg there. He is a tremendous play-by-play guy, and I grew up with him.”

His list concluded with another surprising pick. “Although I’m not an Olympic fan, I’ve gotta put Roone Arledge in there.” Arledge is famous for bringing Olympic coverage to ABC Sports and also creating Monday Night Football.

Just like when he talks about the NBA and MLB, Russo’s old-timey selections might not sit well with some modern sports folks, but it’s certainly very on-brand for him.

