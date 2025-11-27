Credit: Imagn Images, SiriusXM

By all accounts, it is very unclear what Lane Kiffin’s next move will be.

Will he remain at Ole Miss, lead them into the College Football Playoff, and continue building the program?

Will he announce he’s leaving for LSU or Florida, but remain at Ole Miss through the CFP?

Or will he announce he’s leaving for LSU or Florida, leaving Ole Miss high and dry as they attempt to win the SEC and the CFP?

All options remain on the table, and we presumably won’t have a clear answer until after the Egg Bowl.

In the meantime, noted college football aficionado Chris Russo has some strong opinions on Kiffin and what he reportedly may end up doing.

“Lane Kiffin is a clown. Ole Miss took him out of [FAU], where he, obviously, had problems at Tennessee. Al Davis couldn’t stand him. He got fired at USC,” Russo ranted on Wednesday’s episode of First Take. “He’s done a good job, he’s a good coach. But you know what? You owe it to this team that’s got a chance to win a national championship to play out the year. You want to leave January 15? I don’t care about that recruiting day. You want to leave January 15 to go to Baton Rouge or go to Gainesville? Go ahead.

“But you owe it to your team and that school and those players to follow up the year… He could win championships at Ole Miss. He’s shown he can win championships at Ole Miss… It’s not like he can’t get talent there. For him to do this, go on McAfee and, sort of circumvent the questions. I’ve had enough of him. Oh, I’m so tired of Lane Kiffin. What a joke. You don’t do this to your team.”

To drive home his point even more starkly, Russo got into a classic yelling battle with Stephen A. Smith over Kiffin’s intentions, where he pondered what ever happened to being loyal?

Stephen A. Smith and Chris Russo yell their way through a Lane Kiffin argument about the meaning of loyalty, America, shame, and capitalism. pic.twitter.com/ZiL0xLGsNq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 26, 2025

“How bout a little loyalty?” bellowed Russo. “How bout a little idea that Mississippi bailed him out from some college in Florida to go to Oxford? How bout a little loyalty to say, ‘You know what, they were good to me here, they paid me well, we have a good team, I owe the team the conclusion of the season before I talk about any other job!”

You can debate the merits of Russo’s argument, and even dispute the notion that Kiffin owes Ole Miss any loyalty at all. But if the head coach does indeed leave Oxford following the Egg Bowl, before Ole Miss’s potential championship season is over, look for Russo’s head to explode in full.