Chris “Mad Dog” Russo has become notorious for recently taking shots at LeBron James, particularly regarding the media hype and the narratives surrounding Bronny’s NBA future.

Lately, he’s been directing that energy toward his own family’s drama.

Russo blasted the New York Mets after his son Colin, an ESPN West Palm host, was denied access to team personnel while broadcasting live from Port St. Lucie during spring training. Despite being on-site, Colin’s interview requests were shot down.

Mad Dog is now defending Dan Hurley, who used to employ his other son, Tim, a graduate assistant on Hurley’s staff at UConn in 2023 before moving on to Northern Arizona University.

However, Russo did not mention that connection when he spent nearly two minutes repeating Seth Greenberg’s talking points on First Take. He argued that a reporter shouldn’t have been near the tunnel when they caught Hurley venting about the referees and warning Baylor’s Scott Drew.

The reporter, whom UConn officials threatened, has since received an apology after the incident.

Russo isn’t condoning the threats, but he defended Hurley without disclosing his personal connection to the coach.

“This one drove me crazy. We’re at the point now with clickbait, Danny Hurley walks off the court after a tough loss — his first loss in the NCAA Tournament in three years,” Russo said. “He’s got [Alex] Karaban, who’s been with him forever; Samson Johnson’s been with him forever. And all of a sudden, and of course, he loses a tough game. And he walks off the court, and he says something to Scott Drew, who’s going on the court, coaching Baylor. And he says, don’t let the referees ‘screw you.’ And some kid, who’s got 2,100 followers, who puts it on there and he throws it on the Twitter, he throws it all over America; goes viral. And Hurley gets killed again.

“Listen, do I like the way Connecticut handled it? Threatening the guy — ‘I’m going to ruin your life.’ … No, I don’t like that at all. I’ll be the first to admit. Officials have anything to do with the game? No. Connecticut lost fair and square. But a coach can’t walk off the court into the quarter three minutes after he lost his first NCAA game in three years, and a lot of players he’s played with are going to leave? And he can’t say something like that in aggravation? In some kid who’s looking for clickbait, throws it all over the [internet]?”

That’s not clickbait, but carry on.

“That’s the wrong thing to do,” Russo added. “Have a little understanding; the guy just lost a tough game. He’s won two championships in a row. You know, when you put that [out there], it’s going to go viral; he’s going to get killed. I’m amazed people are getting on Hurley. Alright? He’s wrong. Give him a break. Jeez, give him a little room. I mean, my goodness. That really bothered me. I mean, for a kid to do that? You’re that desperate to get media attention? Be better than that, OK? Be better. ‘Let me catch Hurley and let me flick it on a viral, and then they’re all going to click to me. I’m an [inaudible] TV person.’ Oh, that drove me crazy.

“I’m not making Hurley out to be an angel. And I don’t like the way UConn handled it. But the whole thing began because that kid was looking for clicks. Drove me crazy.”

It might’ve driven him crazy, but claiming the incident was about chasing clicks completely misses the mark. Russo also conveniently leaves out the fact that his son worked for Hurley, which implies that his defense of the coach is more like loyalty than fairness.

Ultimately, Russo’s defense of Hurley rings hollow, even if he insists he’s not making his son’s former employer out to be an angel.