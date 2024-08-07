Credit: First Take

Airline drama isn’t just for the hoi polloi sitting in coach. Just because you’re on TV doesn’t exempt you from dealing with issues arising from canceled flights, seating changes, and status demotions.

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo ran into some airline drama of his own recently. While most of us can only take to social media to voice our complaints, his role on First Take allows him to take out his frustrations on ESPN’s airwaves.

Russo ran down the horrors of getting bumped from first class on a Sunday flight during his weekly “What Are You Mad About” segment on Wednesday.

How dare @Delta try to bump me from First Class! I’m Christopher Russo! @MadDogRadio For more Mad Dog Unleashed: https://t.co/jCKtMt3Oj7 pic.twitter.com/GP1cq08C4T — Chris Mad Dog Russo (@MadDogUnleashed) August 7, 2024

“I go to West Palm Beach International and I see that I’m in 11A and 11C. My wife’s in 11C, and I’m begging that they don’t fill up the middle seat because I want to be able to spread out and take my Valium pills because I get a little claustrophobic. So I was getting impatient. I couldn’t watch Djokovic. I couldn’t watch the golf.

“So what did I do? I went to the counter about one o’clock in the afternoon, plane’s two hours late, and I started the raise hell. ‘How dare you? You put me in freaking 11A when I pay a fortune for this seat… I deserve a little bit of a break. You make it happen.’ Lady looks it to me, has never heard of me, doesn’t know who I am, has never heard of Molly either, by the way. No idea who I am. She had to bring somebody over. To make a long story short, a squeaky wheel operates, baby. 2a, 2C.

“So I get on a plane and I look who they pushed off 2A, 2C, back to 11. Some poor old lady with her husband, and I got the better seat.

“I feel a little bad that I was bad about it but I had a very nice flight home. Little champagne, little TV. I watched the kid win the gold medal, the runner. What’s his name? Lyle? That little when he went by a fingernail. But the poor little old lady sitting in 11 with her hubby. And I’m sitting there up in first. ‘Would you like mushroom ravioli or lasagna? I’ll try the lasagna.'”

Berating a customer service rep to get your first-class seat while displacing someone’s grandparents… let it never be said that Mad Dog isn’t a man of the people.

This isn’t Russo’s first first-class-related rant. Last year he went viral for complaining about when someone from coach stores their baggage in the first-class section of the airplane.

