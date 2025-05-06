Jan 17, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Former St. Louis Blues defenseman Chris Pronger (44) walks past The Presidents Cup Trophy after his jersey is retired and raised to the rafters prior to a game between the St. Louis Blues and the Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Since his retirement from the NHL in 2017, Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger has largely remained out of the limelight. But on Monday, news emerged that Pronger would feature on ESPN’s studio coverage of the 2025 NHL Playoffs.

Pronger has as much experience on the ice as anyone, playing in 1,167 games over the course of his 18-year NHL career. But one thing that Pronger has yet to experience is analyzing the game on a national stage.

That is set to change, as ESPN announced in a press release on Monday that Pronger would be joining the network this week as a guest studio analyst for their pair of postseason games on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Pronger will first work alongside Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, and Arda Öcal for Tuesday Game 1 matchups between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals, followed by the Edmonton Oilers against the Vegas Golden Knights. On Wednesday, Pronger will cover the Game 2 Florida Panthers-Toronto Maple Leafs matchup, followed by the Dallas Stars-Winnipeg Jets Game 1 matchup.

In a post on X, Pronger would confirm ESPN’s press release, informing his fans that he is “looking forward” to his first ESPN assignment.

“It is official you have been asking for it, and now you’ve got it,” wrote Pronger. “Looking forward to joining Steve, Mark, and PK in the ESPN studio on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Some fun games to analyze and provide our unique insight on.”

Only time will tell whether Pronger will be as great a studio analyst as he was as a player, or if Pronger will even continue to pursue more opportunities in the studio past this week at all. But regardless, credit to ESPN for doing a pretty great job of stacking their studio team with ultra-experienced former players.

Between Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, and Chris Pronger, ESPN’s studio team on Tuesday will have 3,757 NHL games of experience to speak on, which sure seems like a recipe for some great insight throughout the broadcast.