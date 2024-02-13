Credit: Mad Dog Unleashed

Happy Wife, Happy Life, right? In Chris “Mad Dog” Russo’s case, he’s dealing with the opposite right now.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs won an overtime thriller over the San Francisco 49ers. While the game might not have had the highest point total, it was an intense chess match between the two best teams in the league. Sometimes, things can get heated during games. Based on the early details, it appears that “Mad Dog” got himself in trouble with his wife during the game.

Russo detailed the crisis situation that’s now developed at his house during Mad Dog Unleashed on Monday.

Via Mediaite:

“During Monday’s episode of Mad Dog Unleashed on SiriusXM, Russo claimed his wife badgered him with questions about the rules of the game and even sports betting. Frustrated, Russo resorted to trolling his wife at first. “And then near the end of the game, she said, ‘What do they do if this is tied?'” Russo said. “And to throw her off, I said, ‘Well, the game’s over.’ ‘What?’ ‘Yeah, the game’s 19-19. THey split it. Nobody wins that game. ‘Really? Nobody wins the Super Bowl?’ ‘Yeah, if it’s tied, they don’t play it out.’ ‘Wow.’ “And for about 20 mintues, she believed me.”

I know I post a lot of @MadDogUnleashed clips and I don’t want to oversell this, but this is easily some of his best work ever as he breaks down fighting with his wife and gambling during the Super Bowl. This is Hall of Fame radio. pic.twitter.com/QVstoaQt51 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 12, 2024

Russo later detailed that the popular Super Bowl Squares game got him in trouble with his wife. She asked whether they would kick the extra point in overtime, to which he told her “no” and to leave him alone.

“And I basically kicked her out of the room, and she hasn’t talked to me since,” Russo said via Mediaite.

We imagine Mad Dog will surely get back in good graces with his wife soon. However, the situation is nothing if not amusing. “Sports rage” can be quite a lot in some circumstances and often very irrational. It’s nice to know that these things happen to people in the thick of it, not just for regular old folks.

[Mediaite]