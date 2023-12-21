(Credit: First Take)

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo was in rare form Wednesday as he went toe-to-toe with Stephen A. Smith on First Take. On the docket was a discussion of which NFC quarterback they would want for a stretch run

Russo, who later railed against the MLB offseason, got into a heated discussion with Smith over Brock Purdy and snapped at his First Take counterpart as Marcus Spears tried to be the debate’s mediator — albeit rather poorly.

The two were shouting over each other about the San Francisco 49ers quarterback and MVP frontrunner before Russo screamed “Stephen” and raised his finger.

First Take’s discussion regarding Brock Purdy this morning got heated. pic.twitter.com/iRoNEFxgUS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 20, 2023

“I am not finished,” Russo yelled.” A quarterback is supposed to raise the level of his team when there are injuries and tough moments. He didn’t have two of his players (Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams); they lost to Minnesota, Cincinnati, and Cleveland.”

Smith shook his finger at Russo and warned him not to mention last year while talking about Jalen Hurts. He said that Doggie had a smirk on his face because he had caught him lying when they were discussing Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Russo had picked Hurts as the NFC quarterback he wanted for a stretch run.

Uh oh, Stephen A. caught Mad Dog lying. pic.twitter.com/9pLyMnu3Hj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 20, 2023

“Doggie got that smirk on his face because he knows I caught him lying,” said Smith. “You know you’re in a world of trouble. You brought up the Kansas City game? If Marquez Valdes-Scantling doesn’t drop a surefire touchdown pass in his arms, do the Kansas City Chiefs not win that game? Philadelphia should’ve lost that game, OK? By the way, Philadelphia has lost three straight. By the way — albeit because he’s not been healthy; he’s been hobbling — didn’t they lose to the New York Jets?”

Despite Russo’s heated defense, Smith remained unconvinced, ending the debate in a fiery stalemate. And just like that, another First Take segment devolved into WWE Smackdown, and that’s when the show — for better or worse — is at its best and rather deserving of an Awfulie as 2023’s best sports debate show.