All eyes will be on Saturday’s Week 1 edition of ESPN’s College GameDay for the final broadcast that includes the legendary Lee Corso. And for Corso’s longtime colleague Chris Fowler, Corso’s sendoff is simply too important to miss.

Fowler is set to be an incredibly busy man this weekend, as he will be on the call of ESPN’s primetime matchup between LSU and Clemson on Saturday night before flying back out to New York City to continue his coverage of the 2025 US Open.

In addition to this, Fowler will be involved in Corso’s farewell episode of College GameDay on Saturday morning as an “special on-site guest”, according to ESPN’s press release about the Week 1 College GameDay released on Thursday.

Given the fact that Kirk Herbstreit, Fowler’s partner on the lead ESPN college football broadcast team, has regularly taken part in College GameDay only to fly to the location of ESPN’s game of the week, there shouldn’t be much of a scheduling conflict for both Fowler and Herbstreit to get to Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s Clemson-LSU matchup.

Fowler’s presence on Saturday should certainly only add to the nostalgic element of college football fans getting to see Corso one last time on the show. Fowler is, of course, no stranger to the College GameDay set, serving alongside Corso on the show from 1990 before being replaced as the host by Rece Davis in 2014. So it certainly makes sense as to why Fowler is certainly as eager to celebrate Corso’s legacy as anyone.

Earlier this week, during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Fowler spoke to the emotions he felt ahead of his longtime colleague’s final show, explaining how he believes that people are “going to lose it” near the end of Saturday’s show when the realization that Corso’s time on College GameDay is truly coming to an end.

“He’s such a beloved guy,” Fowler said of Corso. “I think when reality hits and you get out there. And you realize that we won’t see that again. I think people are gonna start to lose it. I mean, I think the show will go on. GameDay is a powerhouse, but Lee Corso has brought something to not just GameDay, but the sports TV landscape that is wholly unique.”