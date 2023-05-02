Heading into the 2023 NFL season, ESPN has reportedly made a change to their second Monday Night Football broadcast booth.

Per the New York Post, Chris Fowler is replacing Steve Levy in the role. Prior to ESPN’s hiring of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman a year ago, Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit served as the #2 team behind Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick. Griese left ESPN last year, and Levy and Riddick teamed with Dan Orlovsky to call a handful of MNF games.

Now, it’ll be Fowler calling those games, though it’s unknown who he’ll be working with. He’ll be calling as many as five of those games – three weeks will feature different games on ABC and ESPN, the Week 18 doubleheader returns, and ESPN also has an international game streaming on ESPN+.

Fowler recently signed a new contract with ESPN, remaining the company’s top college football play by play voice. It seems reasonable to infer the #2 MNF gig was part of that new contract.

I’m curious if Levy will fully turn his attention to the NHL when fall comes around, or if he’ll move back to ESPN’s college football coverage. The former is probably the easier move, given the inevitable college football musical chairs that will take place following Todd Blackledge’s departure to NBC earlier this year.

