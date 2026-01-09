Photo Credit: ESPN

ESPN play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler cooked up an incredible broadcaster jinx during the College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 10 Miami and No. 6 Ole Miss at the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday night.

Color commentator Kirk Herbstreit set it up for Fowler as the Hurricanes led the Rebels 17-10 late in the second quarter in Glendale, AZ.

“Right now, [Miami quarterback Carson Beck] is in total command, because [Ole Miss is] not getting a lot of pressure,” Herbstreit said. “Can they do that here with 1:19 where he’s throwing the ball?”

“They haven’t gotten close to sacking him yet,” Fowler said.

Literally one second after Fowler said that, Ole Miss got its first sack of the game with edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen bringing Beck to the ground.

“And until right there,” Fowler continued. “Right on cue.”

Chris Fowler: “They haven’t gotten close to sacking him yet…” 🏈🎙️🪄 #CFP pic.twitter.com/wXmXXBloV1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 9, 2026

Herbstreit gets an assist on that one, but Fowler’s commentary one second before the Rebels recorded their first sack was amazing.

You’ll never see a faster announcer jinx on that.

Hurricanes fans hope that Fowler doesn’t continue to use his impressive powers against them in the rest of this crucial game.