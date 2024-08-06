Photo Credit: ESPN

The NBA GOAT debate has been widely discussed across various ESPN shows for years now, with many personalities raising arguments for who is truly the greatest between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. But on Monday, ESPN’s Chris Canty again sparked the debate, using an extremely strange argument to lend to his opinion that Jordan is a better player than James.

On Saturday, former North Carolina Tar Heels product Julius Peppers discussed his time at the program during his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech.

In the speech, Peppers, with Jordan in attendance for his enshrinement, mentioned that he looked up to Jordan, which was a factor in his decision to commit to UNC.

“This ain’t in my speech, but I’m gonna say it anyway. While I’m talking about Chapel Hill and North Carolina… And I know that this is the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I ain’t gonna sit up here and act like my idol, and one of the reasons I went to Chapel Hill, is not in the building. The GOAT, Michael Jordan. MJ, I want to thank you for the inspiration and the memories. Love you, big bro.”

Julius Peppers shared heartwarming moment with fellow #UNC legend Michael Jordan at Hall of Fame enshrinement. “I’m not going to sit up here and act like my idol and one of the reasons I went to Chapel Hill is not in the building…. “MJ, I love you big bro.” 🩵 pic.twitter.com/l8R6tHhf24 — Grant Hughes (@GrantHughesNC) August 3, 2024

On Monday’s edition of Unsportsmanlike, Canty discussed Peppers’ speech, using it to argue that Jordan is the GOAT over LeBron James.

“Even amongst the greatest football players of all time, the reaction and the reverence that they showed for Michael Jordan is next level,” ” said Canty. “LeBron could never. LeBron just could never. I’m seeing Rod Woodson, Emmitt Smith. I’m talking about the GOATs — guys that have gold jackets revering MJ, saying, ‘Big dog, it’s been a long time.’ Literally fanboying out with Michael Jordan…

“I’m sorry, LeBron James could never. That’s why MJ is the GOAT. We saw this at the NBA Top 75 anniversary when all of the players on the Top 75 team were announced, and then Michael Jordan was the last one. And everything parted like the Red Sea to let Michael Jordan get to the middle of the podium, where they had him standing alone…But this was just an extension of that. We’re at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Canton, Ohio…and yet Michael Jordan was the center of attention. He steals the show.”

“LeBron James could NEVER.” @ChrisCanty99 on Julius Peppers showing love to Michael Jordan in his HOF speech pic.twitter.com/fncDol3OcX — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) August 5, 2024

Technically, James really “could never”, using Canty’s words, because he never went to college like Jordan did to have the opportunity to have someone look up to him like Peppers did for Jordan.

Canty’s argument suggests that all of these NFL greats recognized and idolized Jordan at the Hall of Fame induction. While that may be true, it makes sense considering many of them, including Rod Woodson and Emmitt Smith, were Jordan’s peers playing in the NFL at the same time Jordan was in the NBA.

Why would any of these retired players who are around the same age as Jordan end up revering LeBron over him? Even Julius Peppers is several years older than LeBron and grew up watching Jordan. So naturally, Jordan is his preference in the NBA GOAT debate.

The truth of the matter is that we are just now seeing NFL and NBA athletes entering their respective leagues who grew up idolizing LeBron James. Many of them aren’t yet old enough to be in the same position as Peppers was on Saturday at his Hall of Fame induction.

Everyone is going to have their own preference when it comes to the debate between James and Jordan. But for this to be Canty’s big reason for Jordan being better than LeBron is certainly an argument that lacks any real logic.

[Unsportsmanlike on X]