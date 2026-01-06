Photo Credit: ESPN

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge impressed the sports world with a halftime sprint during the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day. Rutledge needed to switch from sideline reporting duties to hosting a halftime show for ESPN, and she needed to sprint from across the field to the set on site in New Orleans within two minutes. She succeeded, and the video went viral.

It was so impressive that it even got the attention of ESPN legend Chris Berman.

And “Boomer” provided commentary of the Rutledge video like he has for NFL highlights over the years, complete with the NFL Primetime music, as shown during Monday’s edition of NFL Live.

Chris Berman has called highlights of plays featuring the NFL’s all-time greats… Jerry Rice, Barry Sanders and so many more. Love that he did this for @LauraRutledge. Just now on ESPN’s NFL Live. pic.twitter.com/5mDCs1fWQx — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) January 5, 2026

“Hi, Laura,” Berman began. “Sorry for the interruption. But, you know, I got a mess here on the set. But it doesn’t even compare to the mess you could have been in at the Sugar Bowl. But I want to show our viewers how versatile, how amazing, and what athletic prowess, let alone hosting prowess, that you actually have.”

NFL Live then showed a split-screen of Rutledge, the show’s host, watching Berman deliver the commentary.

“Look at this!” Berman said. “Now, you’ve just done an interview! And… YOU COULD! GO! ALL! THE! WAY! To the sidelines, but it doesn’t end there! Oh my god! We got the band! Is it the Stanford-Cal game? No, it’s not! There are the tubas! There are the drums! And WHOOP! And a WHOOP! And then the xylophone! Be careful! And then we got to get you on the sent! Tim, get out of the way! Laura, you got the mic! Have a seat!”

“And I want to say this, because we are watching NFL Live on a Monday.” Berman continued. “I have seen, personally, a lot of great runs in the history of Monday football. That just took the cake.”

Rutledge responded to the video on X: “My idol Boomer. Love him so.”

My idol Boomer. Love him so. https://t.co/Zh19FAJAA3 — Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) January 5, 2026

That’s truly the “ultimate honor,” as ESPN NFL insider Peter Schrager put it.