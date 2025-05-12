Credit: Kevin Whitlock/Massillon Independent/USA TODAY NETWORK

He could … go … all … the … way, until 2029.

That’s right, Chris Berman has extended his contract with ESPN through 2029, which would make him the first employee at the network to celebrate a 50-year anniversary. The news was first reported by Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports and later confirmed by ESPN in a press release.

Congratulations Boomer! 🎉 Chris Berman extends his tenure with ESPN through 2 milestone moments – ESPN’s 1st Super Bowl broadcast & his 50th anniversary at the network 🏈 More: https://t.co/ZAXwws2WVm pic.twitter.com/pzwmqyahKP — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 12, 2025

As part of the new deal, Berman will have a role in ESPN’s upcoming coverage of Super Bowl LXI in 2027, the first to ever air on the network. He will also continue to host the legendary NFL PrimeTime program, which has aired exclusively on ESPN+ in recent years.

“I came to ESPN at 24 years young for my first full-time TV job,” Berman said in the announcement. “I had a full head of hair, was wet behind the ears, and my assignment was to host the wrap-up SportsCenter at 2:30 a.m. ESPN had been on the air for less than a month and we had fewer than 100 employees.

“Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined turning 70 and still being here at our network, which long ago became an icon of sports broadcasting. We’re closing in on our very first Super Bowl, and now I will be able to be part of that, too.

“My thank yous are to everyone who has worked at ESPN-past, present and future. The same goes out to our viewers-past, present and future-as you welcome us into your homes with the same love of sports we have.

“It is mind-blowing to think that I now have the opportunity and good fortune to work here for 50 years, which would be two-thirds of my entire life!”

Berman joined ESPN on October 1, 1979, just a few weeks after the network launched. It’s safe to say, there’s no one as synonymous with ESPN than the man lovingly called “Boomer.”

Last year, Berman celebrated his 45th anniversary with the Worldwide Leader. Shortly after that, he said, “I’d love to get to 50.”

It looks like Boomer is getting his wish.