Credit: Kevin Whitlock/Massillon Independent/USA TODAY NETWORK

Chris Berman isn’t quite ready to pull the curtain down on his ESPN career that has lasted as long as the network has been in existence. But he will get what amounts to a lifetime achievement award from the parent company of the WorldWide Leader in Sports.

It was announced that the Swami would be named a “Disney Legend” at a special event in Anaheim this upcoming August, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. The honor dates back to 1987 when Fred MacMurray was the first person to be given the title and was last given in 2024.

Berman has been an ESPN lifer, becoming the face of the network during what many now may consider the glory days in Bristol. He first rose to prominence as a SportsCenter anchor but then grew into an iconic figure as the host of NFL Primetime and Sunday NFL Countdown where his energetic highlights, propensity for nicknames, and love of football turned him into a household name.

Berman will be honored alongside retiring Disney CEO Bob Iger and a list of dignitaries who have worked both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes for the entertainment giant. The list of 2026 honorees include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jerry Bruckheimer, Anne Hathaway, the Jonas Brothers, and Lin Manuel Miranda.

Congratulations to ESPN’s Chris Berman, who will be honored as a Disney Legend on Sunday, August 16 at #D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISApic.twitter.com/q60yXfF4Zp — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 26, 2026

Chris Berman hasn’t been as active at ESPN in recent years. However, he still hosts a version of his beloved NFL Primetime as a streaming exclusive on ESPN+. Last month in an interview with CNBC, the longtime host stated that he would like to keep working until 2029 to achieve 50 years of service at ESPN. That would also include seeing the network air its first Super Bowl as part of a simulcast with ABC.

The Disney Legends ceremony will be available where else but Disney+ and be hosted by Ryan Seacrest.