Chris Berman (ESPN)

On Saturday, Chris Berman turned 70, a landmark birthday worth celebrating for anyone. It is especially noteworthy for a septuagenarian broadcaster.

One of ESPN’s longest-tenured employees has outlasted most of his peers, closing in on almost five decades at The Worldwide Leader in Sports. He has been the face of the network since its inception in 1979. That kind of longevity deserves respect. Berman is the closest thing to a made man at ESPN. Despite industry changes that have led to buyouts, layoffs, and retirements, the man nicknamed “Boomer” remains a force of nature in Bristol, Connecticut.

Berman is connected to two of the biggest brands in America: ESPN and the NFL. His influence on sports broadcasts resonates to this day. By bringing personality and energy, he redefined what it means to be a sports anchor. And while he didn’t invent the use of catchphrases and nicknames on TV, he perfected the art. Berman’s pioneering exuberance led others to express themselves enthusiastically.

Seen through the prism of today, that might seem quaint or played out now, but it was anything but routine when Chris Berman started.

He created the archetype of a SportsCenter anchor.

Happy 70th birthday to the legendary Chris Berman.



Boomer is an original 79er and the longest-tenured on-air personality at ESPN … 46 years!

Stan Verrett, an anchor for the West Coast version of SportsCenter, joyfully recalled Berman leaving a voicemail praising him and Neil Everett for their work on the show. Verrett said they saved the voicemail for as long as they could until ESPN changed the phone system.

“Chris is the anchor who built the foundation,” Verrett wrote in a text message to Awful Announcing. “From the early SportsCenters to ESPN’s NFL coverage, he was integral to its growth into the Worldwide Leader. His energy, enthusiasm, and wit created the template for all of us who followed. And he was always there with a kind word for those of us growing in our careers.”

Former SportsCenter anchor Max Bretos also experienced support from Berman. When he first arrived at ESPN, Bretos described Berman as friendly and welcoming. He manned the Sunday SportsCenter, which preceded NFL Primetime, and Bretos said that Berman would sometimes plug the “Bend it Like Bretos” soccer segment on air.

“So, not only was he putting me over, he was putting my segment over,” Bretos wrote to AA in a text. “I mean, that was just the way the guy was. Just unbelievable. He could have just been indifferent. But instead, he’s telling his NFL audience about me and my soccer segment. I just couldn’t say enough nice things about him.”

The other part of Berman’s legacy is NFL Primetime, which debuted in 1987. At its peak, there was nothing like it. Before the instant information age, you could not get on-demand access to the highlights. There was internet. There were no smartphones. The Red Zone channel did not exist. NFL Primetime was must-see Sunday night TV if you wanted to catch up with everything.

The show was hosted by Chris Berman and Tom Jackson, who provided all the action and analysis. They weren’t just guys reading off a teleprompter; they infused humor and insights.

Berman’s catchphrases like “It’s a fum-ble,” “rumbling, bumbling, stumbling,” and “He could…go…all…the…way” have become a part of pop culture. Generations grew up watching that show. It’s not hyperbole to suggest the early days of NFL Primetime played a huge part in the league’s popularity today. While other highlights have surpassed NFL Primetime, most notably Football Night in America, none of these shows have come close to matching peak NFL Primetime. The show still exists on ESPN+ with Booger McFarland replacing Jackson, and it remains a better recap of Sunday’s games than its competitors.

Happy 70th birthday to ESPN legend and good friend Chris Berman.

Chris Berman has been at ESPN so long that it was inevitable that his style wouldn’t connect with everyone. Young fans don’t necessarily jibe with his act. And even some of his contemporaries have knocked his broadcasting as shtick. New York Post sports media columnist and curmudgeon Phil Mushnick has been a frequent critic. Comedy doesn’t age well, and when you use the same material now that you did in 1998, you’re going to get blowback.

However, every sportscaster owes a debt of gratitude to what Berman popularized—the TV talking head who also seemed to be having as much fun as you did watching the games. That guy didn’t exist before Berman. His personality has kept him on the air longer than most.

Former ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder became friends with Berman after playing golf at the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund event. He has seen the way people respond to Berman.

“I’ve never met anybody in TV more relatable to fans than Boomer,” Werder wrote in a text to AA. “People are mesmerized when in his presence, and he always engages them with a story and a smile. Nobody is more synonymous with ESPN than Chris Berman.”

We see less of Berman these days. His most notable appearances come during the NFL season when he hosts his “fastest two minutes” during halftime of Monday Night Football and anchors NFL Primetime. Last year, he said he wanted to get to 50 years at the network, and there’s every reason to believe he will reach that milestone.

He could… go… all… the… way.