Over the past few months, Stephen A. Smith has continuously teased the possibility of throwing his hat in the ring as a Democratic candidate for the 2028 Presidential Election.

While some, like his former colleague Skip Bayless, believe that Smith actually has some qualities that would translate to being President of the United States, Barkley sees the possibility as largely ridiculous.

During an appearance on the SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast, Charles Barkley discussed various topics relating to his looming employment at ESPN next NBA season amongst other topics. But as many sports media personalities have similarly discussed , he also weighed in on the prospect of Smith actually pursuing a presidential nomination in 2028, largely laughing at the idea.

“Jimmy, knock it off. Knock it off,” said Barkley as Traina brought up the possibility of a presidential campaign for Smith. “Stop it, stop it. Jimmy, come on man. You know I love you man. Knock it off. Calm down, Stephen A… And Stephen A. is one of my friends. C’mon, man. Stop it. C’mon. It had to start out as a joke and he started taking it serious. C’mon, man. All I would say is ‘knock it off.’ And that’s the best way to phrase it.”

Barkley then provided the Democratic Party with an alternative from Smith, outlining how the party would “lose his support forever” as an independent if they didn’t choose either Josh Shapiro or Wes Moore as the Democratic presidential nominee in 2028.

“Let me tell you this here. We lost the election fair and square. Because number one, she picked an awful running mate. But I’m gonna tell you this as an independent. If the Democrats don’t get Josh Shapiro, the Governor of Pennsylvania, or Wes Moore, the Governor of Maryland… If they are not the leader or the team-up for the Democratic Party, I will not even consider voting for anybody else other than those two.

“I think Josh Shapiro is amazing. I think Wes Moore is amazing. If the Democratic Party does not pick one of those two, they are gonna lose my support forever as an independent. I’m not gonna ever vote for Trump. He’s just not my cup of tea and obviously he can’t run again. But let me tell you this, if they don’t get Josh Shapiro or Wes Moore… I’m not voting for any Democrat other than those two.”

Traina then followed up with the obvious question, whether Barkley would reluctantly vote for Stephen A. Smith should he actually somehow end up as the Democratic presidential nominee in 2028.

“No, hard no,” added Barkley.

Perhaps Charles Barkley will change his mind in the future should Smith actually pursue a political seat in 2028. But clearly, Barkley currently sees the possibility of Smith as President of the United States as an idea that is both laughable and potentially even damaging to the legitimacy of the Democratic Party.