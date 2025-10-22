Credit: Inside the NBA on ESPN

Not many things seem to make Charles Barkley nervous.

The Chuckster was a Hall of Famer in the NBA before becoming one of the most prolific and well-compensated people in sports media. He is one of the most beloved people on television, always game to make fun of himself and be a team player.

Yet as Barkley prepared for his first show as part of the newly licensed Inside the NBA on ESPN airwaves, he was in fact nervous. Barkley admitted as much Wednesday during the show’s debut on ESPN.

“I was nervous all day,” Barkley said, before the show’s producers ran a montage of Barkley expressing reticence about the Worldwide Leader over the years.

“Every person who’s ever touched the ball wanted to be on ESPN. They are the greatest sports network ever, and to be working for these guys is an honor and a privilege.”

Charles Barkley admits he was “nervous” today ahead of the ‘Inside the NBA’ debut on ESPN. 🏀📺🎙️ #NBA #ESPN pic.twitter.com/AHM3Mbp2CI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 22, 2025

For nearly 30 years, Barkley has competed with ESPN from his perch at the NBA on TNT. Given that ESPN for most of that time has struggled to assemble a consistent brand and talent stable for its NBA coverage, Barkley had every reason to tease the network.

Now, ESPN is hoping Inside the NBA — with Barkley as its face — will solve that problem for them.

While cohost Kenny Smith teased Barkley for kissing up with his heartfelt comments about ESPN, it was a nice way for the show’s new chapter to begin. While Inside put together a legendary run at TNT, the move to ESPN means that Barkley and Co. will be on-air for NBA Christmas Day and the NBA Finals, taking it to a new level of notoriety and attention than ever before.

It took Barkley a while to be sold on the move, but as the season begins, everyone appears excited for the future.