A massive winter storm is starting to hit more than half of the United States on Friday, including Texas. That’s prompting ESPN and conferences to make some scheduling changes.

The biggest one impacts Saturday’s Top-20 clash between Houston and Texas Tech. The Big 12 announced that the highly anticipated game between the Cougars and Red Raiders will now start at 2 p.m. ET, moved up from the original 6:30 p.m. ET start.

ESPN’s College GameDay is in town for the game, and that show will now set to begin at 10 a.m. ET. ESPN will also still air the game as planned, now at 2 p.m. ET.

Saturday, #NCAAMBB @collegegameday makes its ’26 debut, live from @TexasTechMBB 🏀Grant McCasland & JT Toppin join live

🏀Who’s the best team in the country?

🏀$19K up for grabs with the State Farm Half-Court Shot 📺10a ET | ESPN pic.twitter.com/hU2XN0dmNY — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 23, 2026

The storm is causing ESPN to shuffle around several game starts for both Saturday and Sunday. The full list of changes, which remains subject to change given the impact of the storms, is below:

Saturday, Jan. 24 – Men’s Basketball No. 22 North Carolina at No. 14 Virginia moves from 2 p.m. on ESPN to noon on ESPN2 NC State at Pittsburgh moves from noon on ESPN2 to noon on ESPNU Chattanooga at Samford moves from 8 p.m. on ESPNU to 2 p.m. on ESPNEWS No. 15 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State moves from 6 p.m. on SECN to noon on SECN+ Ole Miss at Kentucky moves from noon to 11 a.m. on ESPN No. 6 Houston at No. 12 Texas Tech moves from 6:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPN TCU at Baylor moves from ESPN2 to ESPN at 6 p.m. Morgan State at Howard moves from 6 p.m. on ESPNU to 2 p.m. on ESPN+ Tulsa at Rice moves from Sunday at 4 p.m. on ESPNU to Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+ South Carolina at Texas A&M moves from 3:30 p.m. on SECN to 1 p.m. on SECN+



Sunday, Jan. 25 – Women’s Basketball No. 21 Duke at Pittsburgh moves from Sunday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. on ACC Network to Saturday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. on ACCNX Richmond at George Mason moves from 2 p.m. on ESPNU to 11 a.m. on ESPN+



We’ll update with any further changes as they come in.