Photo Credit: ESPN

Viewers of Wednesday night’s College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Ohio State Buckeyes kept thinking a flag had been thrown by officials, thanks to a feature on the ESPN scorebug.

After each play, the down-and-distance on the ESPN scorebug switched to show what down was to follow, and then showed a new down-and-distance. But before the new down-and-distance, the scorebug had a yellow flash.

Typically, when a yellow flash is shown on a scorebug for a football broadcast, it’s to indicate that a flag has been thrown and a penalty is on the way.

Here’s an example of what the yellow flash looked like on the ESPN broadcast:

The ESPN CFP scorebug yellow flash has annoyed viewers. https://t.co/lRtrMjRixy pic.twitter.com/yx74FFCxQ6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 1, 2026

And here’s a sampling of what viewers had to say about the ESPN scorebug on social media.

That blinking yellow on the score bug is messing me up. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 1, 2026

Whoever made the decision for the down changing on the score bug to be yellow like a penalty… correct that now, thanks — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2026

ESPN has to get rid of that gold transition thing for down and distance on its scorebug. Makes it look like a flag is being called. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) January 1, 2026

The yellow flashes on the scorebug need to stop immediately. Looks like a flag every time. — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) January 1, 2026

I hate the scorebug thing that flashes gold(?) when going from down to down. Makes me think it’s a flag everytime. pic.twitter.com/wkjLMtyu57 — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) January 1, 2026

What in the hell is ESPN running a yellow flag on the score bug that looks like a flag every time? — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) January 1, 2026

The yellow flash on ESPN’s score bug has made me think there was a flag in 93% of the plays in this game — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) January 1, 2026

ESPN, I’m begging you to please stop flashing yellow on the screen when you’re changing the down on the graphic. I think it’s a flag every time. — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) January 1, 2026

The viewer reaction goes on and on like that on X.

Now, we wait to see if ESPN makes an adjustment with the scorebug yellow flash before Thursday, with three more CFP broadcasts set to come on New Year’s Day.