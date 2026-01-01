A yellow flash on the ESPN scorebug was driving College Football Playoff viewers crazy. Photo Credit: ESPN Photo Credit: ESPN
Viewers of Wednesday night’s College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Ohio State Buckeyes kept thinking a flag had been thrown by officials, thanks to a feature on the ESPN scorebug.

After each play, the down-and-distance on the ESPN scorebug switched to show what down was to follow, and then showed a new down-and-distance. But before the new down-and-distance, the scorebug had a yellow flash.

Typically, when a yellow flash is shown on a scorebug for a football broadcast, it’s to indicate that a flag has been thrown and a penalty is on the way.

Here’s an example of what the yellow flash looked like on the ESPN broadcast:

And here’s a sampling of what viewers had to say about the ESPN scorebug on social media.

The viewer reaction goes on and on like that on X.

Now, we wait to see if ESPN makes an adjustment with the scorebug yellow flash before Thursday, with three more CFP broadcasts set to come on New Year’s Day.

