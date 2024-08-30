Ahead of the start of the 2024 college football season, ESPN announced its plans to host two weekly radio shows at “prime tailgating locations” to “bring fans closer to the college football action each weekend.”
In a press release, the network announced that each Friday of the college football season will feature a show from the cast of Amber & Ian, which includes Amber Wilson, Jonathan Zaslow, and Rashad Jennings. The show will be “Live in the Town of the Game” from 7-10 p.m. ET.
According to the release, the show will “delve into the top college football storylines and NFL highlights and provide fans the perfect lead-in to their sports-packed weekend.”
There will also be a weekly Saturday morning show from 10-1 p.m. ET at a tailgating location. The show will “feature live reports from ESPN’s on-site reporters, interviews with coaches and players, and essential tips for making wagers.”
For Week 1 this weekend, the show will be held in Gainesville, Florida, for the upcoming matchup between the Florida Gators and the Miami Hurricanes, which should make it a special show in particular for Wilson and Zaslow, considering both began their radio careers at the University of Florida.
Below is the entire schedule for the college football season, initially provided in ESPN’s press release.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platforms
|Sat, Aug 31
|3:30 p.m.
|Miami at Florida
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Sep 7
|12 p.m.
|Texas at Michigan
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Sep 14
|12 p.m.
|Alabama at Wisconsin
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Sep 21
|TBD
|UCLA at LSU
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Sep 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia at Alabama
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Oct 12
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas vs. Oklahoma
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Oct 19
|TBD
|Georgia at Texas
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Oct 26
|TBD
|Cincinnati at Colorado
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Nov 2
|TBD
|USC at Washington
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Nov 9
|TBD
|FSU at Notre Dame
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Nov 16
|TBD
|Tennessee at Georgia
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Nov 23
|TBD
|Alabama at Oklahoma
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Nov 30
|12 p.m.
|Michigan at Ohio State
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Dec 7
|TBD
|SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)
|ESPN Radio
|Sat, Dec 14
|TBD
|Army vs. Navy (Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C.)
|ESPN Radio
|Fri, Jan 10
|TBD
|College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Texas)
|ESPN Radio
|Mon, Jan 20
|TBD
|College Football Playoff National Championship (Atlanta)
|ESPN Radio