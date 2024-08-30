Aug 31, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; ESPN College Football logo on a tv camera prior to the game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of the start of the 2024 college football season, ESPN announced its plans to host two weekly radio shows at “prime tailgating locations” to “bring fans closer to the college football action each weekend.”

In a press release, the network announced that each Friday of the college football season will feature a show from the cast of Amber & Ian, which includes Amber Wilson, Jonathan Zaslow, and Rashad Jennings. The show will be “Live in the Town of the Game” from 7-10 p.m. ET.

According to the release, the show will “delve into the top college football storylines and NFL highlights and provide fans the perfect lead-in to their sports-packed weekend.”

There will also be a weekly Saturday morning show from 10-1 p.m. ET at a tailgating location. The show will “feature live reports from ESPN’s on-site reporters, interviews with coaches and players, and essential tips for making wagers.”

For Week 1 this weekend, the show will be held in Gainesville, Florida, for the upcoming matchup between the Florida Gators and the Miami Hurricanes, which should make it a special show in particular for Wilson and Zaslow, considering both began their radio careers at the University of Florida.

Below is the entire schedule for the college football season, initially provided in ESPN’s press release.

Date Time (ET) Game Platforms Sat, Aug 31 3:30 p.m. Miami at Florida ESPN Radio Sat, Sep 7 12 p.m. Texas at Michigan ESPN Radio Sat, Sep 14 12 p.m. Alabama at Wisconsin ESPN Radio Sat, Sep 21 TBD UCLA at LSU ESPN Radio Sat, Sep 28 7:30 p.m. Georgia at Alabama ESPN Radio Sat, Oct 12 3:30 p.m. Texas vs. Oklahoma ESPN Radio Sat, Oct 19 TBD Georgia at Texas ESPN Radio Sat, Oct 26 TBD Cincinnati at Colorado ESPN Radio Sat, Nov 2 TBD USC at Washington ESPN Radio Sat, Nov 9 TBD FSU at Notre Dame ESPN Radio Sat, Nov 16 TBD Tennessee at Georgia ESPN Radio Sat, Nov 23 TBD Alabama at Oklahoma ESPN Radio Sat, Nov 30 12 p.m. Michigan at Ohio State ESPN Radio Sat, Dec 7 TBD SEC Football Championship (Atlanta) ESPN Radio Sat, Dec 14 TBD Army vs. Navy (Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C.) ESPN Radio Fri, Jan 10 TBD College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Texas) ESPN Radio Mon, Jan 20 TBD College Football Playoff National Championship (Atlanta) ESPN Radio

