College Football By Reice Shipley on

Ahead of the start of the 2024 college football season, ESPN announced its plans to host two weekly radio shows at “prime tailgating locations” to “bring fans closer to the college football action each weekend.”

In a press release, the network announced that each Friday of the college football season will feature a show from the cast of Amber & Ian, which includes Amber Wilson, Jonathan Zaslow, and Rashad Jennings. The show will be “Live in the Town of the Game” from 7-10 p.m. ET.

According to the release, the show will “delve into the top college football storylines and NFL highlights and provide fans the perfect lead-in to their sports-packed weekend.”

There will also be a weekly Saturday morning show from 10-1 p.m. ET at a tailgating location. The show will “feature live reports from ESPN’s on-site reporters, interviews with coaches and players, and essential tips for making wagers.”

For Week 1 this weekend, the show will be held in Gainesville, Florida, for the upcoming matchup between the Florida Gators and the Miami Hurricanes, which should make it a special show in particular for Wilson and Zaslow, considering both began their radio careers at the University of Florida.

Below is the entire schedule for the college football season, initially provided in ESPN’s press release.

Date  Time (ET)  Game  Platforms 
Sat, Aug 31  3:30 p.m.   Miami at Florida   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Sep 7  12 p.m.   Texas at Michigan   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Sep 14  12 p.m.   Alabama at Wisconsin   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Sep 21  TBD   UCLA at LSU   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Sep 28  7:30 p.m.   Georgia at Alabama   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Oct 12  3:30 p.m.   Texas vs. Oklahoma   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Oct 19  TBD   Georgia at Texas   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Oct 26  TBD   Cincinnati at Colorado    ESPN Radio 
Sat, Nov 2  TBD   USC at Washington   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Nov 9  TBD   FSU at Notre Dame   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Nov 16  TBD   Tennessee at Georgia   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Nov 23  TBD   Alabama at Oklahoma   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Nov 30  12 p.m.   Michigan at Ohio State   ESPN Radio 
Sat, Dec 7  TBD   SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)  ESPN Radio 
Sat, Dec 14  TBD   Army vs. Navy (Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C.)  ESPN Radio 
Fri, Jan 10  TBD   College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Texas)  ESPN Radio 
Mon, Jan 20  TBD   College Football Playoff National Championship (Atlanta)  ESPN Radio 

[ESPN Press Room]

