The latest chapter of Pat McAfee’s ESPN career begins this weekend.

In August, McAfee announced he was pairing with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions to bring a college football simulcast to ESPN during select games this season.

On Tuesday, ESPN announced the alternate broadcast, entitled CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show, will premiere Saturday on ESPN2. The broadcast, with guests to be announced, will air simultaneously with ABC’s traditional broadcast for the top ten matchup between NC State and Clemson.

This month, McAfee also joined ESPN’s College GameDay, which will be in Clemson for the game getting the Primetime treatment. I’m not the target audience for this, but I’m somewhat curious what the broadcast will end up looking like, and if McAfee and the GameDay crew will be on site for all the games getting the treatment throughout the regular season.

[ESPN]