Credit: ESPN PR/Bill Hofheimer

ESPN revealed its new scorebug for the 2024-25 college football season.

Sr. Director of Communications Bill Hofheimer revealed the news to fans on Thursday afternoon.

The new scorebug can be seen above and below, which Hofheimer called “sharp.”

This new @SEC on ABC graphics package looks so sharp. Here’s a preview of the score bug. cc @SVG_Brandon https://t.co/MvVUckSGJQ pic.twitter.com/5x1aAE6E3J — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) July 18, 2024

Here’s the entirety of the ABC graphics package:

As #SECMD24 wraps up in Dallas, check out a preview of the new @SEC on ABC graphics package from ESPN’s Creative Studio team 🏈🔥#SEConABC debuts Saturday, Aug. 31 pic.twitter.com/EmSgIY7g3E — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 18, 2024

ESPN has periodically changed the score bug, and this trend continues the effort to keep the network’s score bugs at the bottom of the screen. In years past, you’d usually find that score bug in the top-left corner. Those days are long gone, though, as most, if not all, networks now have their score bugs operating in the lower third of the screen.

Of note, the numbers are large and protrude off the score bug. The bold and 3-D effect is eye-popping but maybe a little too overdone as it hangs over the score bug and appears “on the field.” The logos are clear, though, as are the colors and the text. The same goes for the time, the quarter, the play clock, and the network logo. We imagine the logo will be dynamic toward whatever network it broadcasts.

Scorebugs have occasionally ruffled fans’ feathers, so hopefully, ESPN won’t deal with irritated fans this college football season.

[Bill Hofheimer]