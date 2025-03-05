Photo Credit: ESPN

If you had Celine Dion and Marty Smith doing a duet on your 2025 Bingo card, you can go ahead and fill that square.

During Tuesday night’s episode of TGL (Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC), Dion, who was in the audience, was interviewed by Smith. He asked the five-time Grammy winner, “Which song from your catalog best represents your golf game?

After laughing and briefly thinking about the question, Dion began to answer.

“The one that comes to –,” she said, before being interrupted by someone else in the crowd. “Oh, some people have suggestions.”

“People have opinions,” Smith added.

“But that’s good, I would say,” Dion then offered her answer in a familiar style, by singing. Specifically, she sang the chorus to “My Heart Will Go On,” the theme from 1997’s hit, Titanic.

Only, after “Near, far,” Dion encouraged Smith to join her. He obliged and soon others in the audience were singing along. Tiger Woods seemed to enjoy it.

Marty Smith asked Celine Dion which of her songs best represented her golf game. It turned into the two doing a duet of “My Heart Will Go On.”pic.twitter.com/JdfoUsiUXZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 5, 2025

“You’re not bad,” Dion said.

“I’m coming to Vegas,” Smith replied. “I’m gonna come to Vegas for the residency.”

For the sake of everyone there, we should all be happy that the two didn’t start singing “Nearer, My God, to Thee.”